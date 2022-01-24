Indian Grand Master Musunuri Lalith Babu Wins Marienbad Open 2022 Chess Tournament

India witnessed another proud moment after Indian Grandmaster Musunuri Lalith Babu won the Marienbad Open 2022 chess tournament in the Czech Republic. He won the game with a score of 6.5/9. The tournament was held from January 15, 2022, to January 22, 2022. The tournament was of Round robin type with a total of nine rounds.

The Grandmaster tweeted about his achievements on his Twitter account. He tweeted, "Kickstarted 2022 by achieving hat-trick championship, by winning my 3rd event Marienbad Open 2022!"

His Accomplishments!



Chess.com- India, Chess.com's official page for chess in India, also tweeted about the success of the Indian Grandmaster and tweeted about his winnings. M.R. Lalith Babu won his first event in Thailand, the second one in Italy and the third one in the Czech Republic and created history!

Musunuri Lalith Babu was able to defeat GM Stefansson Hannes from Iceland, who emerged as a first runner-up. M.R. Lalith Babu won the tournament by defeating other players like Malinovsky Karel, Rasik Vitezslav, Finek Vaclav, Kusa Jakub, Sorm Daniel, all from the Czech Republic.



In 2018, Musunuri Lalith Babu defeated the world champion, Magnus Carlsen in an online chess tournament- PROChessLeague organised by USA-based www.chess.com, reported Sportstar.

As per the International Chess Federation, his active world rank is 419, and he gained the title of International Master (IM) in 2009 and Grandmaster (GM) in 2012.



Also Read: Syed Modi India International: PV Sindhu Defeats Malvika Bansod To Clinch Gold, Wins A Tournament After 2 Yrs