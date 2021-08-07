'Brilliant Show!' Golfer Aditi Ashok Finishes 4th At Tokyo Olympics; Misses Medal By A Whisker

Despite putting on a stellar performance, golfer Aditi Ashok missed out on a chance to bag a medal and script history on Day 15 of Tokyo Olympics 2020.



She finished fourth at the end of Round 4 after carding 3-under 68 in the final round. If she had won, she would have become the first Indian to win a medal in Golf. USA's Nelly Korda bagged a gold medal with the top spot. Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Japan's Mone Inami will compete for the silver medal as both retained the second spot.

Aditi had emerged as an unlikely hope in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics with her brilliant show. The 23-year-old has put herself in contention for India's maiden medal in golf with her impressive run in the first three rounds, Times Now reported.

Shout-out to Aditi Ashok:

🔸 200th player in the world

🔸 Her caddie at #Tokyo2020 was her mother 🥰

🔸 Fought until the end for a medal in #Golf



👏👏👏#IND pic.twitter.com/Um63O321DB — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021





#WellPlayed #AditiAshok Some losses are preparation for future victories. The youngest ever Indian Golfer in #OlympicGames finished 4th and gave India its best Golf result in history. We are proud of you. All the best for future endeavours. #Cheer4India #golfindia pic.twitter.com/aDmDXLyVKy — Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) August 7, 2021





India's 🇮🇳 1st woman golfer

to finish 4th at Olympics Games!



Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020.



You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf !



You created history, best wishes ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZirJgzcgFw — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021





A Close Fight

On Saturday, the young golfer sealed 3 birdies and ended fourth after the end of 4 pulsating rounds. With her impressive putting and short play skills, she had a close fight with World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the USA and Rio Olympics silver medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand.



Despite rains interrupting play for a short duration, the race for the medals went until the final shot with Japan's Mone Inami sealing 10 birdies on Saturday morning at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, in Saitama.



Aditi sealed the 4th spot with 15-under before the final hole while Nelly Korda and Mone Inami were tied for the first spot with 17-under while Lydia Ko was at the 2nd position with 16-under.



After giving her best in Round 3 in the women's individual stroke play on Friday, she was placed at the second spot. The golfer went ahead an Australian, a New Zealander, a Danish and a Japanese golfer and was placed second on twelve-under 201, according to news agency ANI.



Born in March 1998, Aditi made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she had finished at 41st spot. In 2017, she became the first LPGA player from India, whereas in 2019, she made 13 cut out of 22 LPGA Tour event.

