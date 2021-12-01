Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority Floats Tender To Hire Coaches For Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) released a fresh tender on November 26 to hire permanent coaches for the 12 different sports offered at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) sports complex.

The sports facilities include cricket, squash, tennis, table tennis, swimming, football, badminton, shooting, basketball, skating and volleyball. GNIDA officials have also stated about the establishment of a multi-purpose gym. Applications are also open to agencies to maintain sports facilities like swimming pools and squash courts. This is the second tender issued by the authority since they did not receive any desired responses when they floated the first tender in July.

As reported by Times of India, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said,

"We are taking a major initiative to promote sports and coaching facilities among citizens and players in Greater Noida following similar steps for the villages of Greater Noida. We have sought an RFP for coaching related to 12 sports activities at SVSP. For this, we have relaxed our tender stipulations given the pandemic related adversities faced by all across all segments. We are ready with the necessary infrastructure related to all the twelve activities at the SVSP complex".

Interested coaches and agencies can apply till December 10 to participate in the bidding process, and the technical bids will take place on December 13.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹ 130 crore, the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex readied in 2015, reported Hindustan Times. Sadly, the facilities are not made available for public use yet. Spread across 39 acres, the sports complex has a cricket stadium with a seating capacity of approximately 8,000, a bowling alley, tennis complex, indoor stadium and an athletic pavillion. However, there are no professional agencies to look after the maintenance of the sports facilities and coaches to provide coaching for the sports.



According to the newspaper, the authority relaxed the terms and conditions by removing the need for a sports coach to look after the maintenance of sports facilities for the sport he is offering services. They did this in the hope to start coaching services soon.

According to the revised terms and conditions, an agency which wants to offer coaching services for a particular sport will have to show their balance sheet (financial statements) of the last five years, unlike the previous rule which mandated disclosing financial statements of three years. The condition has been relaxed because of the COVID pandemic, which was raging for most of last year as well as this year, has impacted the businesses of sports agencies, said officials.





Lack Of Coaching Facilities Hurts India's Prospects

Lack of coaching facilities is a significant problem faced by sportspersons in India. Even though there are state of the art facilities, the lack of coaches and agencies for maintenance, keeps the facilities from being enjoyed by sports enthusiasts. Every time an Indian keenly looks into the medal tally during the Olympics, they forget to examine the state of sports and the facilities made available here.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Plans To Provide Tap Water Connections To 15.18 Lakh Rural Households By 2022

