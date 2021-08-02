Sports

Fouaad Mirza, India's First Equestrian In Over Two Decades, Finishes 23rd In His Maiden Game

Mirza qualified for the finals earlier today after he finished in the top 25 in jumping (individual) qualifiers with 8 point penalties and a score of 47.20

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 Aug 2021 3:08 PM GMT
Writer : Anuran Sadhu | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Image Credits: Outlook

Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott's journey at the Tokyo Olympics ended with a 23rd place finish in the Equestrian Jumping Individual final. Mirza qualified for the finals earlier today after he finished in the top 25 in jumping (individual) qualifiers. He ranked exactly 25th to make the finals cut with 8 point penalties and a score of 47.20 out of the 51 rider-horse pairs.

Although Fouaad could not win a medal, it was an impressive debut performance by the 29-year-old. Fouaad Mirza earned his Olympic spot after finishing first in South East Asia, Oceania group, and became the first Indian Equestrian to qualify for the Olympics after two decades. Mirza finished second with Seigneur Medicott and third with Dajara 4 at the Baborowko Equestrian Festival in Poland, which helped him complete his eligibility for the Tokyo Games.

Mirza's Breakthrough Came In 2018

Hailing from a family of equestrians, Fouaad Mirza inclination towards the sport was only natural. He started riding horses when he was just five. Although Mirza participated in horse-riding in his school day, he turned professional much later. The 2014 Jakarta Asian Games was the first multi-sports event competition he participated in. However, Fouaad came into the limelight in 2018 when he clinched two silver medals at the Jakarta Palembang Asian Games, one in an individual and another in a team event. The equestrian from Bengaluru received the Arjuna Award in 2019.

For a sport that is not known to many Indians, Fouaad Mirza's achievement at the Tokyo Olympics is a remarkable contribution in enhancing the sport.

A Record Made

Germany's Julia Krajewski clinched the gold medal in the Jumping Individual, becoming the first female Olympic gold-medallist in eventing's history. Great Britain's Tom McEwen and Australia's Andrew Hoy won silver and bronze, respectively.

