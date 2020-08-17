Sports

Former Cricketer, UP Minister Chetan Chauhan Dies Of COVID-19, Tributes Pour In

One of Indian cricket's most well-known openers, Chauhan has played 40 Tests for India and was currently serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the UP cabinet.

India   |   17 Aug 2020 4:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-17T12:26:03+05:30
Image Credits: The Economic Times

Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday, August 16, from COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours. The 73-year-old is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime [from Melbourne] and we will then perform last rites," his younger brother Pushpendra told PTI.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Chauhan was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow on July 12. He was later shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after his health worsened due to kidney-related ailments. Following a multi-organ failure, he was put on ventilator support on Friday.

After retiring, Chauhan served in the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) as president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector. He was also the manager of the Indian Team during its tour of Australia in 2001.

He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981 and was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Amroha in UP.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Several cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble, also paid tribute to Chauhan on Twitter.

"Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family," said Kumble.

