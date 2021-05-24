The coronavirus pandemic has snatched away many livelihoods and forced many people to take up odd jobs to make ends meet. One such instance is that of footballer Sangeeta Soren's. She has been forced to work as a daily wage worker at a brick kiln in Dhanbad's Basamudi village in Jharkhand. Taking note of her struggle, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured financial support to the footballer.

The plight of the athlete came to the minister's attention after her videos and pictures of working in a brick kiln were widely circulated on social media, with netizens requesting the sports authorities to help Soren. She had been waiting for help from the government but didn't receive any response, reported India Today.

I've been informed about footballer Sangeeta Soren, who has represented India in international competitions, and is in a financial crisis in this pandemic. My office has contacted her & financial help will be extended soon. Ensuring a dignified life for athletes is our priority. https://t.co/ldT0i7GxuX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 23, 2021

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren too provided Sangeeta with immediate financial aid and ration.



Cognisance about Sangeeta Soren's condition was taken yesterday. Today morning BDO Baghmara visited her & provided with immediate financial support & ration. She will be soon be assisted with 1 lakh rupees under State Sportsperson Welfare Fund to enable her sporting journey. https://t.co/EPM0iEjnUD pic.twitter.com/JL2gaLpsDq — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) May 23, 2021

The footballer has represented India in international competitions, including U-18 and U-19 tournaments in Bhutan and Thailand. The 20-year-old football player received a national call-up last year. She was also called for the senior women's team, but then the pandemic struck and she had to put her dreams in the backburner.



Sangeeta accompanies her mother to the brick kiln. Her elder brother also works as a daily wage labourer and her father, Duba Soren, has lost his eyesight partially due to old age.

