Greatest Boxers List: Floyd Mayweather Named First, Muhammad Ali At 4th

Photo Credit: Floy Mayweather and Muhammad Ali on Instagram

Sports
Greatest Boxers List: Floyd Mayweather Named First, Muhammad Ali At 4th

26 Oct 2021 3:02 PM GMT

Pacquiao has been named second with Carlos Monzon third. Meanwhile, one who is considered the greatest by many in Muhammad Ali has been named fourth on the list.

Floyd Mayweather has officially revealed his top five list of best boxers ever and ranked himself ahead of one of the greatest of all time in Muhammad Ali. Mayweather, who was recently ranked the greatest boxer of all time by an uberly renowned boxing publication BoxRec, has one of the most decorated and perfect boxing careers ever. The 44-year-old has so far won each one of his 50 professional fights, defeating the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Ricky Hatton and Manny Pacquiao on the way.

Mayweather's last professional fight saw him outbox Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor to reach an astonishing undefeated record of 50-0.

According to the above-mentioned list, Pacquiao has been named second with Carlos Monzon third. Meanwhile, one who is considered the greatest by many in Muhammad Ali has been named fourth on the list by the publication with the likes of Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson's names missing from the top 25 list.

Reacting to this release, Mayweather had taken to his official Instagram handle and shared a post stating, "Numbers don't lie and boxrec told the truth. It is what it is".

Now Floyd has also expressed his thoughts on why Ali did not deserve a spot higher on his ranking and stated that it is due to him fighting in only one specific weight category.

"Ali, only one weight class and really lost to Ken Norton three times," Mayweather was quoted as saying by MARCA in their recent report. "What he did is he stood for a cause in an era when African Americans didn't stand up for their people," he added.

He then went on to add how "there's no disrespect to him" but he "just feels like Ali was great in one weight class, which is heavyweight".

The undefeated veteran boxer then went on to reveal his top five list of best boxers in the history of the sport. Floyd named himself on of his list with Roberto Duran, Pernell Whitaker, Julio Cesar Chavez and Muhammad Ali making up the rest of the top five.

Also Read: 5-Yr-Old Football Prodigy, Known As 'Little Messi' Signs For Arsenal Football Club

boxing 
Sports 

