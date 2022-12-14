All section
FIH Hockey Womens Nations Cup: India Seals Semi-Finals Spot By Defeating Japan 2-1

Image Credit- Twitter/FIH

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup: India Seals Semi-Finals Spot By Defeating Japan 2-1

India,  14 Dec 2022 10:54 AM GMT

The Indian women's season got off to a strong start on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Chile. Their game against Japan was decisive since it would have determined who tops Pool B as Japan had defeated South Africa a night before.

In a crunch game of Hockey that saw India assert dominance against Japan with two goals at the beginning and a late fightback, the Indian team emerged victorious with a final score of 2-1.

With this win, the women in blue sealed its spot in the semi-finals of the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) Hockey Women's Nations Cup. India's last league match against South Africa is scheduled on December 14.

The official Twitter handle of FIH shared the information and wrote, "Full-Time: Japan 1-2 India @TheHockeyIndia stay at the top of Pool B, with a second consecutive win at the #FIHNationsCup against Japan, who stay on 3 points."

India Vs Japan: A Nail-Biting Contest

The Indian women's season got off to a strong start on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Chile. Their game against Japan was decisive since it would have determined who tops Pool B as Japan had defeated South Africa by a narrow 2-1 margin a night before.

Salima Tete gave her team a fifth-minute lead by tackling 2 Japanese defenders with a clever change in direction within the circle and a powerful strike past the goalie Eika NAKAMURA. India continued with its aggressive approach, and in the 40th minute, Jharkhand's forward Beauty Dungdung scored her first senior international goal with a magnificent effort as she ran past a determined Japanese bustle to slot the ball.

Rui Takashima's 49th-second goal gave Japan a chance to tie the score in the last quarter, but India stood their ground and secured victory in the end.

Hit-And-Miss Season For India

The team is being lauded for its aggressive play and fearless approach. Interestingly, India has five different goal scorers in their two games: Sangita Kumari, Sonika, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, and Beauty Dungdung. In both games, the Indian attack line and midfield displayed remarkable play. However, before their semi-final on Friday, the management must address some concerns.

Against Japan, India started with substantial advances but struggled to convert Penalty Corners (PCs). According to Outlook India, the side failed to convert a single PC from the nine chances they got against Japan. Gurjit Kaur, India's designated drag-flicker, has failed to click this season, and the shortage of good PC specialists is a point of concern for the Janneke Schopman-led side.

Defensive errors during the final quarter of the match are another concern point for the team, resulting in PCs and goal opportunities for the opponent. After the game, a stern-looking Savita Punia said during the player debrief that Japan could have easily punished them for their wastefulness today; however, the victory is still a victory in the end.

The eight-team FIH Hockey Women's Nation Cup is significant for India since it implements a promotion-relegation system. The winners will advance to the 2023–24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League, a crucial competition before the Asian Games and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Also Read: FIH Joins Global Sports Bodies To Review Policies On Transgender Athletes' Participation In Women's Category

