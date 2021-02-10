Lievin Indoor World Tour: Ethiopian Sprinter Breaks Women's 1,500 Metres Record

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia has set a new record for the indoor 1,500 metres on Tuesday, February 9, after clocking a time of three minutes, 53.09 seconds at the recent World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France.

The 24-year-old world bronze medallist beat the previous record set by her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe in 2014 by more than two seconds, reported News18.

Double European indoor champion Laura Muir finished second with a British indoor record of 3:59.58, while her team-mate Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished it in 4:04.79.

As per the World Athletics website, Tsegay said, "I am very happy to set a world record." She said that she has been training very hard. "I set myself a target to break the world indoor record," she added.

Gudaf Tsegay destroys world indoor 1500m record by two seconds at @Meeting_Lievin #WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/vQpEoecLYt — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 9, 2021

Ethiopian steeplechase specialist Getnet Wale won the men's 3000m in 7:24.98, which is the second-fastest indoor performance in history. US's Grant Holloway won the men's 60m hurdles in 7.32, just 0.02 shy of the world indoor record set by Colin Jackson of Britain back in 1994.



"I'm not really surprised. I worked to do that. I've got to keep this dynamic and stay under 7.40 consistently," said Holloway, the reigning 110m hurdles world champion, reported NDTV.

Tsegay's record-breaking performance was bookended by two other athletes who very nearly broke world records.



Gudaf is a middle-distance runner competing primarily in the 1,500 metres. She had represented her country in 2014 and 2016 World Indoor Championships winning the bronze on the second occasion.

She had also won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

