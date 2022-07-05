Elorda Cup 2022: Gitika, Alfiya Pathan Bag Gold As Indian Boxers Finish With 14 Medals

Reigning Youth World champions Gitika and Alfiya Pathan delivered sensational performances to bag gold medals for India at the inaugural edition of the Elorda Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan on July 4.

Two other women boxers, Jamuna Boro and Kalaivani Srinivasan, also signed off with silver medals for the country.

Indian Boxers Pushing Down Competition!

With the acquisition of two gold medals, two silver medals and 10 bronze medals on the conclusion day, the 33-member Indian delegation concluded its campaign with a total grand tally of 14 medals, reported The Times Of India.

During her bout, Alfiya cruised past her opponent and secured a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the women's 81kg final as she turned out to be too powerful for her opponent Lazzat Kungeibayeva, the 2016 world champion.

Prizes Galore For Indian Boxers!

Meanwhile, Gitika managed to secure an exhilarating 4-1 win over compatriot Kalaivani in an ecstatic all-Indian women's 48kg final. Both Gitika and Alfiya also bagged prize money of $700 for their gold-winning bouts on their debut at a senior international event.

Meanwhile, the silver and bronze winners received a reward of $400 and $200, respectively.

Furthermore, the 2019 World Championships Bronze medallist, Jamuna, faced a tough 5-0 defeat to Nigina Uktamova from Uzbekistan in the 54kg final.

For the men, Sachin (57kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Kuldeep Kumar (48kg), and Jugnoo (92kg) secured bronze medals, while Sonia Lather (57kg), Jyoti Gulia (52kg), Babita Bisht (81kg), Neema (63kg), Sakshi (54kg) and Lalita (70kg) won six bronze medallists for India in the women's category.

The tournament also recorded top players in action from countries such as Kazakhstan (hosts), Uzbekistan, India, China, Mongolia and Cuba.

Also Read: More Than 16,000 Prospective Parents Waiting To Adopt A Kid For Past 3 Years: Central Adoption Resource Authority Data