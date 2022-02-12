All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi High Court Suspends Table Tennis Federation of India, Finds National Coach Guilty Of Match-Fixing

Image Credits: Unsplash, Mint (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi High Court Suspends Table Tennis Federation of India, Finds National Coach Guilty Of 'Match-Fixing'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  12 Feb 2022 9:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The court decided to appoint an administrator for discharging its functions, after perusing the report of a three-member committee constituted by it in 2021 to look into the allegations made by star paddler Manika Batra.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, February 11, suspended the Executive Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for six months and found that national coach Soumyadeep Roy indulged in match-fixing during the Olympic qualifiers in March.

The court decided to appoint an administrator for discharging its functions, after perusing the report of a three-member committee constituted by it in 2021 to look into the allegations made by star paddler Manika Batra.

Justice Rekha Palli stated that the court's faith in the sports body was shaken. According to the committee report, TTFI's conduct prima facie appears to be blameworthy and opined that it was safeguarding the interests of its officials instead of promoting the players.

"The executive committee of the sports body will no longer be allowed to take any decision or interfere with how the Administrator will decide to discharge duties assigned to it under the Code," said the court.

Appointment Of Administrator

However, the court said that since there are many tournaments scheduled in March, the executive committee members are expected to assist the administrator as and when required, The Indian Express reported.

The court will announce the administrator's name, most likely a former judge, and other persons to be appointed with them later in the order copy.

Further, it said that in case an inquiry is not directed to be conducted into the affairs of the sports body and administrator is not appointed to run the federation in the meanwhile by suspending the executive body, the Court will be failing in its duty not only towards the country's sportspersons but also towards the general public.

However, the proceedings were deferred by the court on the question of inquiry as it allowed the parties to examine the committee's report first.

It also said that there is no explanation for why Soumyadeep Roy was appointed the national coach when he is already running his academy and said the committee has termed a conflict of interest.

"The report also shows that the committee also observed that respondent no 3, even after being appointed the national coach by respondent no 1, continued to run his academy. In these circumstances, this Court has left with no option but to appoint an administrator," it said.

On September 23 2021, the court on Batra's plea had stayed the TTFI's rules mandating compulsory attendance of players at the National Coaching Camp for selection for international events. It had also recorded the centre's statement that it will start an independent inquiry into Batra's complaint against the TTFI management, particularly the conduct of national coach Soumyadeep Roy – whom she had accused of repeatedly asking her to lose an Olympic qualifier match in March in favour of one of his trainees at his private academy.

Also Read: Switzerland To Vote For Banning Animal Testing, Researchers Fear Could Hamper Medical Research

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Delhi High Court 
Table Tennis Federation of India 
Manika Batra 
Soumyadeep Roy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X