Deaflympics 2021: Indias Vedika Sharma Wins Bronze In Womens 10M Air Pistol Event

Image Credit: Unsplash and Twitter/SAI Media

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Deaflympics 2021: India's Vedika Sharma Wins Bronze In Women's 10M Air Pistol Event

India,  7 May 2022 5:11 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-07T10:48:23+05:30check update history

Shooting on day four of the Deaflympics in the Brazil's Caxias do Sul, Vedika shot 207.2 in the finals to end her challenge just behind Chinese Taipei's Kao Ya-Ju, who bagged a silver medal with a final score of 232.

India bagged its third shooting medal at the 24th Deaflympics 2021, with Vedika Sharma securing a bronze medal in the women's 10M air pistol competition on April 5.

Shooting on day four of the Deaflympics in Brazil's Caxias do Sul, India's Vedika shot 207.2 in the finals to end her challenge just behind Chinese Taipei's Kao Ya-Ju, who bagged a silver medal with a final score of 232. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Inna Afonchenko made her country proud with a gold medal, as she shot a tally of 236.3 at the end of the 24-shot eight-woman final.

Indian Athletes Shooting For Podium Finish!

Earlier on day three, India's Dhanush Srikanth secured gold, and Shourya Saini won a bronze medal in the men's 10M air rifle competition to give the counter its first two shooting medals at the ongoing Deaflympics.

With the mixed team gold in badminton, India already has four medals at the ongoing Deaflympics and is currently sitting in eighth on the medals table.

India's Run At The Deaflympics 2021 So Far

The much-anticipated finale of the women's 10M air pistol saw two Indians with Pranjali Dhumal, who had qualified ahead of Vedika, finish fourth and narrowly miss out on a potential podium finish. Pranjali had topped the qualifiers with a total score of 561, while Vedika had finished eighth and had qualified with a round of 538, reported News18.

When it comes to the women's 10M air rifle, two Indians once again made it to the final round; however, they were eluded from a medal finish. Priyesha Deshmukh ended the day in fourth in the finals with a final score of 203.4, while Natasha Joshi finished seventh with a 141.1 score. Both shooters had qualified in the exact same individual positions with a tally of 618.9 and 617.6, respectively, after the 60-shot qualification round.

The same scoring format was followed during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year in Japan in the sport is still being followed at the 24th Deaflympics 2021.

India has sent 10 Shooters in their 65-strong contingent for the Brazil Deaflympics. It is their largest and youngest-ever squad and will be participating in 11 sporting disciplines.

Shooting 
Air-pistol mixed 
Sports 

