Mumbai: 25-Yr-Old Cricketer Karan Tiwari Dies By Suicide

25-year-old Mumbai club cricketer, Karan Tiwari, allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai, an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday, August 12.

According to reports, Tiwari, who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets, was upset as he could not make it into the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tiwari was found hanging at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, the official said. Kurar police have filed an accidental death case and the cause for the death is yet to be ascertained. No suicide note was found at his residence.

According to a report by India Today, Tiwari had called one of his friends in Rajasthan and told about his lack of opportunities and his struggles with mental health. The friend immediately called Tiwari's sister, who contacted his mother, who was also living with Tiwari. However, by then he had locked himself up inside his room after dinner on Monday.

In the Mumbai club cricket circle, Tiwari was referred to as 'Junior Steyn' due to the resemblance of his bowling action to that of South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn. While Tiwari did not play for the Mumbai senior men's cricket team, he had been bowing at nets against Mumbai batsmen.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE and will continue till November 10. The original start date of March 29 was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.