Cricket South Africa Launches Special Project To Address Racism Allegations

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has launched an initiative called Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) to address racial discrimination allegations in the game. The move comes after Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi showed his support to the global Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, triggering many allegations of racial discrimination in cricket from former Cricket Players like Makhaya Ntini and others.

"The national outcry by cricket fans, the greater South African public and broad stakeholder groups could not be ignored. The Transformation Committee of the Board developed a sustainable response strategy, under its Project: Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN)," CSA said in a statement.

CSA will set up a "Transformation Ombudsman", whose core function will include the management of the independent complaints system, overseeing the healing, restoration and uniting process of cricket players, fans, and the nation, starting with the disgruntled former players, provide assurance regarding the extent to which transformation programmes are impactful on society, amongst others.

It will also address the formation of the Restoration Fund – to deal with opportunity cost due to discrimination and promote and intensify Diversity, Belonging and Inclusivity (DIBS) program implementation.

The CSA Board wrote to both the Minister of Sport and the Portfolio Committee Chair about the Board response strategy on July 22.

"We are sorry that our cricket players had to endure the emotional hardships that they did; subjugated by their peers along racial lines under our new democracy that enjoined us to embrace reconciliation and inclusivity. SJN is the first-of-its-kind project meant to rid cricket of apartheid racial discrimination. This is the very important project that all stakeholders must make sure it succeeds for the future sustainability of cricket," CSA Board Chair Mr Chris Nenzani said.

"The fortunes of cricket, its players, stakeholders, and fans are not going to be held to ransom by the wayward few who definitely have no place within our ranks. We are determined to pull out all stops to ensure that healing takes place for those who have been wronged, and that perpetrators are exposed, sanctioned, and isolated," he added.