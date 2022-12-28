Centre Recognises E-Sports As Part Of 'Multi-Sport' Event, To Come Under Department Of Sports

In news to cheer for all Electronic-sports (e-sports) enthusiasts, the Government of India has officially recognised e-sports as part of the 'Multi-sport' event. It would fall under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, changed the rules governing e-sports and asked the Sports Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to include e-sports in multi-sport competitions.

Many in the industry were fighting for this official recognition of e-sports as a competitive game, saying that esports athletes compete in specific video game genres in a virtual, electronic environment using their physical and mental prowess.

Integrating E-Sports In Multi-Discipline Events

The demand to integrate e-sports in multi-discipline events grew after it was added to the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta as a showcase sport. The International Olympic Association (IOC) is working to promote e-Sport, with Singapore set to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June of next year.

Olympic Esports Week, a four-day event from June 22 to 25, will highlight the best virtual sports, including hybrid physical and simulated sports, through exhibits of the newest technologies, panel discussions, educational seminars, and show matches. This is a big step toward promoting the development of virtual sports and their involvement in the Olympic movement, as well as forging new connections with competitive gamers.

Lokesh Suji, director of the Indian Esports Federation and vice-president of the Asian Esports Federation, reacted to the news, saying that the community's efforts have finally paid off. He said that the entire industry has been working tirelessly to define the distinction between esports and iGaming, and this recognition is a victory for them. He believed that more investment opportunities in this booming industry would open up by making this choice.

He highlighted the need to create adequate infrastructure, training facilities, and coaching for young esports competitors. He believed that esports would soon be compared to cricket, football, basketball, and other sports and have a comparable fan base, magnitude, and frenzy, according to the Print.

The Rising Popularity Of E-Sports In India

The popularity of e-sports in India has increased in recent years. The rising popularity of online gaming and the spread of high-speed internet connectivity has made it simpler for people to participate in e-sports events. The rise of mobile gaming has significantly aided the expansion of this industry. With over 300 million users, the nation boasts one of the largest mobile gaming markets in the world, which has sparked the development of professional mobile gaming leagues and competitions like the Mobile Premier League (MPL) and the PUBG Mobile India Series.

Indian teams have competed in and done well at important international e-sports competitions like the Dota 2 International and the League of Legends World Championship. Various indigenous e-sports leagues and competitions, including the Indian Gaming League and the ESL India Premiership, have aided in developing and showcasing homegrown talent.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India's most current statistics indicate that the industry's growth will be considerably accelerated and affected by the official recognition of e-sports. The country currently has over 430 million mobile gamers, which is expected to increase to 650 million by 2025.

