Breaking Boundaries! US Carson Pickett Scripts History, Becomes First Footballer To Play With Limb-Difference

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/USWNT and Instagram/Carson Pickett

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Breaking Boundaries! US' Carson Pickett Scripts History, Becomes First Footballer To Play With Limb-Difference

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  1 July 2022 7:29 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar



Footballer Carson Pickett scripted history after she became the first athlete with a limb difference to represent the United States of America (USA)Women's national side. The defender, who was born without a left hand and forearm, first caught the limelight in 2019 after a photo of her, arm bumping with a young fan who also was missing a share of his left arm had gone massively viral on social media.

Carson Pickett- Inspiring Generations

The 28-year-old's Twitter bio reads, "Imperfection Is Beauty," is a left-back by trait and plays for the North Carolina Courage team in the USA. Even though she has a disadvantage compared to her fellow players, Pickett has been reaching new heights in her pro career. Recently, the US international made her 100th appearance in the National Women's Soccer League and also got nominated in the league's best XI for June.

On June 26, Carson added another feather to her hat of achievements when she became the first player with a limb difference to feature for the US Women's National Team. During a friendly match against Colombia, the 28-year-old made her international debut and played for the entire 90 minutes, which saw the United States beat Colombia 2-0, thanks to an own goal from Colombian defender Manuela Vanegas and substitute Kelley O'Hara's late strike in the 77th-minute.

Breaking Boundaries & Stereotypes!

Carson Pickett was praised by the US national team coach Vlatko Andonovski after her impressive debut as well. "Carson did very well in training for us last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I'm happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes," Andonovski was quoted as saying by News18 after the match.

The 28-year-old fullback had earlier represented the US national team at the U-17 and U-23 levels; however, this was her first run out with the senior squad. The highly dynamic defender will now be hoping to put up more valuable performances for the national side in the coming future as well. Following her full debut for the US national team, Pickett later took to social media and shared a simple but heartwarming post.

Also Read: Udaipur Tailor Murder: Both Accused Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 13- What Happened So Far

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Football 
Sports 
US 

