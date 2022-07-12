All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Impeccable Performance! 94-Yr-Old Indian Sprinter Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championships In Finland

Image Credit- Twitter/ IndiaSports/ PiyushGoyal

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Impeccable Performance! 94-Yr-Old Indian Sprinter Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championships In Finland

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  12 July 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Bhagwani Devi Dagar showed that age is no bar and that sheer determination can lead to places. She clinched the gold with a time of 24.74 seconds and also won a bronze medal in shot put.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 94-year-old sprinter from India, Bhagwani Devi Dagar, ensured that the tricolour was hoisted up a Tampere, Finland as she won the gold medal in the 100-metre sprint. She showed that age is no bar and that sheer determination can lead to places through her unbeatable performance.

She clinched the gold with a time of 24.74 seconds and also won a bronze medal in the shot put, reported The Indian Express.

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports lauded her efforts and wrote, "India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!"

Won Several Medals In Athletics Event

Dagar had won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championships in Chennai and was thus rightfully selected to represent India at the World Masters Athletics Championships.

Before the event in Chennai, she had claimed three gold medals at the Delhi State Athletic Championships in the 100-metre dash, javelin throw and shot put events, reported News 18.

The World Masters Athletics Championships is an event organised in athletics (track and field) for athletes aged 35 years and older. This year it was held from June 29 to July 10.

Achievement Applauded By All

The achievements of Bhagwani Devi Dagar have been applauded in all corners of the country as well as on social media.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said the world was at her feet. He wrote, "The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for bagging a🥇& two🥉 for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94! 👍"

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur hailed Dagar's achievement as inspiring. He wrote, "

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar called the 94-year-old athlete's achievement a source of enthusiasm for the youth. He wrote in Hindi which translates, "At the age of 94, Ram-Ram on behalf of entire Haryana to Bhagwan Devi, who became an inspiration for the whole world! Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwan Devi for winning 3 medals including gold in World Masters Athletics Championships, Finland. This achievement of yours will work to fill enthusiasm among the youth."

Also Read: 77,000 Trees Cut Down In Delhi With A Rate Of 3 Trees Every Hour In Past 3 Years; HC Told

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Bhagwani Devi Dagar 
World Masters Athletics Championships 

Must Reads

Yemen's Ancient Mud Skyscraper Cities Are Perfect Sustainable Alternatives To Concrete; Here's Why
All You Need To Know About Taxation On Income Arising From Virtual Digital Assets
Old Video From 2015 Circulated As Recent Incident Showing Woman Interrupting Texas Muslim Capitol Day
Impeccable Performance! 94-Yr-Old Indian Sprinter Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championships In Finland
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X