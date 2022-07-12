Impeccable Performance! 94-Yr-Old Indian Sprinter Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championships In Finland

A 94-year-old sprinter from India, Bhagwani Devi Dagar, ensured that the tricolour was hoisted up a Tampere, Finland as she won the gold medal in the 100-metre sprint. She showed that age is no bar and that sheer determination can lead to places through her unbeatable performance.

She clinched the gold with a time of 24.74 seconds and also won a bronze medal in the shot put, reported The Indian Express.

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports lauded her efforts and wrote, "India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!"

Won Several Medals In Athletics Event

Dagar had won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championships in Chennai and was thus rightfully selected to represent India at the World Masters Athletics Championships.

Before the event in Chennai, she had claimed three gold medals at the Delhi State Athletic Championships in the 100-metre dash, javelin throw and shot put events, reported News 18.

The World Masters Athletics Championships is an event organised in athletics (track and field) for athletes aged 35 years and older. This year it was held from June 29 to July 10.

Achievement Applauded By All

The achievements of Bhagwani Devi Dagar have been applauded in all corners of the country as well as on social media.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said the world was at her feet. He wrote, "The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for bagging a🥇& two🥉 for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94! 👍"

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur hailed Dagar's achievement as inspiring. He wrote, "

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar called the 94-year-old athlete's achievement a source of enthusiasm for the youth. He wrote in Hindi which translates, "At the age of 94, Ram-Ram on behalf of entire Haryana to Bhagwan Devi, who became an inspiration for the whole world! Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwan Devi for winning 3 medals including gold in World Masters Athletics Championships, Finland. This achievement of yours will work to fill enthusiasm among the youth."

