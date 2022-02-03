Over 50 Athletes Test COVID Positive Before Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Kick-Off

Even with the zero-COVID policy by China, more than 50 foreign athletes set to take part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have tested positive for the novel virus. According to reports, as of January 1, 53 athletes from 12 nations and the Russian Olympic Committee tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of this, nine have been deprived of competing in the Games. They include a snowboarder from Slovenia and Sweden's ice hockey team members.

This comes right after medal-favourite Austrian ski jumper Marita Kramer was off the Olympic entry list after being infected with the novel virus. ANI quoted an NHK World report.

Over 20 athletes are currently in isolation either in China or at home, including a Japanese skier who tested positive upon arrival.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

At present, China is bumbling with fulfilling its claim of making the nation COVID free for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The Chinese authorities are willing and doing whatever is needed to keep the caseload at zero. In spite of the strict protocols, numerous areas in China are reporting new cases on a daily basis.

Furthermore, China has enforced zero local transmissions, an official guideline, at the cost of citizens' freedom and violation of their rights. Despite all the strict monitoring, COVID cases have been detected in the country's largest cities over the past week.

Zero-COVID Policy

The playbook also stated that the athletes would be discharged from isolation if two consecutive negative PCR test results with a sample interval of at least 24 hours.

The playbook was published ahead of the Olympics in February 2022, marred with controversy. Several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, have announced a diplomatic boycott of the event over rights abuses.

Also Read: UP Elections 2022: BJP Fields Former Joint Director Of ED To Contest From Lucknow