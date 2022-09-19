Bajrang Punia Becomes 1st Indian To Win 4 Medals At World Wrestling Championships

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion Bajrang Punia added another feather to his cap on Sunday (September 18) by becoming the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by clinching a bronze in the current 2022 edition.

The Indian freestyle wrestler Bajrang earned a tight 11-9 win on points against Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the bronze medal bouts in the 65 kg category, reported Business Standard.

Third Bronze At The Worlds

The bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang, lost to John Michael Diakomihalis of the United States of America (USA) in the quarterfinals but qualified for the bronze medal contest through the repechage round, wherein he registered a win over Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia by 7-6 points.

Ace grappler Bajrang has now earned third bronze at the worlds. He had previously won a bronze in 2013, a silver in 2018, followed by another bronze in 2019.

About Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia was born in the Khudan village of the Jhajjar district in Haryana and grew up in a rural household with limited resources. He began wrestling at the early age of seven and was motivated by his father, a wrestler himself, to pursue the sport.

Currently, Punia is recruited in the Indian Railways at the post of Gazetted officer OSD Sports and is married to fellow wrestler Sangeeta Phogat Punia.

Other Performances

For the 2022 World Championships, which were held from Saturday (September 10) and concluded on Sunday (September 18), India had fielded a 30-member team but delivered a below-par performance by securing just two medals.

Another Tokyo Olympics athlete Ravi Kumar Dahiya who claimed a silver medal in the contest, had crashed early and failed to secure a podium finish at the worlds.

Besides Bajrang Punia, another Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her second World Championship bronze medal in the women's 53 kg category. Phogat had defeated Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 to win the bronze at the tournament.

