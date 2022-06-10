Meet Supriti Kachhap, 19-Yr-Old Athlete Who Claimed Gold By Creating New Record At Khelo India

All section
Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand,  10 Jun 2022 8:32 AM GMT

The athlete lost her father, Ramsewak Oraon, in 2003 when she was just an infant. The father was killed in a suspected Naxal attack, and the responsibility for five children was vested on her mother, Balmati Devi.

19-year-old Supriti Kachhap created a new Athletics Federation of India national youth record on June 9, with a timing of 9 minutes and 46.14 seconds. She claimed a gold medal for Jharkhand in the girls' under-18 3000-metre race at the Khelo India Youth Athletics in the Panchkula city of Haryana.

Kachhap, a resident of Burhu village under Ghaghra Block in Gumla district, went past the earlier mark of 9 minutes and 50.54 seconds, created in 2017 during the Junior Women's Athletics Championship in Manglagiri in the Tamil Nadu.

Father Killed By Naxals

According to The Indian Express, the athlete lost her father, Ramsewak Oraon, in 2003 when she was just an infant. Oraon was a village medical practitioner and was on a visit to a patient's home in a nearby village.

The father was killed in a suspected Naxal attack, and the responsibility for five children was vested on her mother, Balmati Devi.

After Kachhap's father's demise, her mother got a job as a Class IV employee at the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office in Ghaghra block of Gumla, and they shifted to the government quarters there.

Supriti Kachhap admires Avinash Sable, a 3000-metre steeplechase record holder from the low-income family background.

Early Achievements

The young athlete won her first national medal in 2019. She bagged a silver in a 2000-metre race at the National Cross Country Championships held in Mathura city of Uttar Pradesh. In the same year, she won a bronze in a 3000-metre race at the National Junior Athletics Championship held in the Guntur city of Andhra Pradesh. There she clocked 9 minutes and 53.85 seconds.

Kachhap came into the limelight in 2020 after clinched gold in a 3000-metre race at the Khelo India Youth Athletics Championship held in the Guwahati city of Assam. Last year, in 2021, she won silver in the 36th Junior Women's National Athletics Championship. According to The Times of India, Prabhat Rajan Tiwari, the teenager's initial coach and mentor, started training her in the Gumla district.

He said, "Supriti had qualified for Junior World Athletics Championship at Federation Cup Senior Athletics meet in Calicut, Kerala, in April 2022."

In 2018, she was shifted to the Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh. Tiwari claimed, "She is still following my schedule at the Bhopal centre."

Also Read: Uttarakhand HC Issues Notice To Govt Concerning Under-Regulation, Death Of Animals During Pilgrimages

