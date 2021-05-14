V Chandrasekhar, an Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player, passed on Wednesday in a private hospital in Chennai as he was suffering from COVID-19-related complications. He was 64 years old and is survived by a wife and a son.

Chandra, as he was fondly known, was a three-time national champion and served as the president of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association as well as the director and head coach of the city's SDAT-Medimix TT Academy.

In addition to being a good player, the Chennai native was also a successful coach. In 1982, he reached the Commonwealth Games semifinals. Among his students was the current Indian paddler G Sathiyan. S. Raman, Arul Selvi, Chetan Baboor, N.R. Indu, Piyuesh Suresh Raj, were his other pupils to name a few.

At the time of his career-ending injury, he was a three-time national champion with gold medals in BA (Economics) and Law. Chandra was able to regain 70-80% of his normal mobility as a result of sheer determination, and he wanted to concentrate on nurturing promising players, reported The Hindu.

We have lost a champion who fought death 37 years ago. Saddened to hear of the passing of V Chandrasekar Sir. Table Tennis as a sport has lost a great mentor, coach and an amazing player. He made the sport famous in the early 80's. Rest in Peace, Sir. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/120Pb2RVn4 — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) May 12, 2021





Completely shocked and indeed a very personal loss to me and my family😢😢

Lost my long time childhood & former coach & Arjuna Awardee Chandrsekhar sir today for Covid😢



Your memories and teachings will always stay with me sir😢

RIP🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2FtLj8OxBE — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) May 12, 2021





SAI expresses condolences on the death of V Chandrashekhar, a three-time national table tennis champion during the 1980s. The sport of table tennis has lost a great mentor, coach, and player. His contribution will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Ky5sxJuWjN — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 13, 2021

Table tennis ace, A Sharath Kamal expressed his condolences on Chandrasekhar's death. His death was mourned by the table tennis fraternity in Chennai, who said that the sport had lost a legend.

Also Read: Baljeet Kaur, Gunbala Sharma Become First Indian Women Mountaineers to Summit Mount Pumori Of Everest Massif