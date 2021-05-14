Akshita Mehta
Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.
V Chandrasekhar, an Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player, passed on Wednesday in a private hospital in Chennai as he was suffering from COVID-19-related complications. He was 64 years old and is survived by a wife and a son.
Chandra, as he was fondly known, was a three-time national champion and served as the president of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association as well as the director and head coach of the city's SDAT-Medimix TT Academy.
In addition to being a good player, the Chennai native was also a successful coach. In 1982, he reached the Commonwealth Games semifinals. Among his students was the current Indian paddler G Sathiyan. S. Raman, Arul Selvi, Chetan Baboor, N.R. Indu, Piyuesh Suresh Raj, were his other pupils to name a few.
At the time of his career-ending injury, he was a three-time national champion with gold medals in BA (Economics) and Law. Chandra was able to regain 70-80% of his normal mobility as a result of sheer determination, and he wanted to concentrate on nurturing promising players, reported The Hindu.
Table tennis ace, A Sharath Kamal expressed his condolences on Chandrasekhar's death. His death was mourned by the table tennis fraternity in Chennai, who said that the sport had lost a legend.
