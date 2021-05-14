Sports

V Chandrasekhar, Legendary Tennis Player And Arjuna Awardee Succumbs To COVID

A renowned player, respected coach and 1982 commonwealth semi-finalist, he is survived by his wife and a son.

The Logical Indian Crew
14 May 2021
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Akshita Mehta
V Chandrasekhar, an Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player, passed on Wednesday in a private hospital in Chennai as he was suffering from COVID-19-related complications. He was 64 years old and is survived by a wife and a son.

Chandra, as he was fondly known, was a three-time national champion and served as the president of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association as well as the director and head coach of the city's SDAT-Medimix TT Academy.

In addition to being a good player, the Chennai native was also a successful coach. In 1982, he reached the Commonwealth Games semifinals. Among his students was the current Indian paddler G Sathiyan. S. Raman, Arul Selvi, Chetan Baboor, N.R. Indu, Piyuesh Suresh Raj, were his other pupils to name a few.

At the time of his career-ending injury, he was a three-time national champion with gold medals in BA (Economics) and Law. Chandra was able to regain 70-80% of his normal mobility as a result of sheer determination, and he wanted to concentrate on nurturing promising players, reported The Hindu.



Table tennis ace, A Sharath Kamal expressed his condolences on Chandrasekhar's death. His death was mourned by the table tennis fraternity in Chennai, who said that the sport had lost a legend.

