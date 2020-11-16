Andhra Pradesh To Get 'Formula 3' Racing Circuit

A 3.4-kilometre Formula Three (F3) racing track is being set up at Kotapalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

According to The Hindu, the racing track is being developed by Bengaluru-based Nidhi Marque One Motors on a massive 219-acre area that would also accommodate a resort.

The racing track would be similar to the Buddh International Circuit, India's only Formula One (F1) circuit located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the 3.74-km track located at Irungattukottai near Chennai.

"With its proximity to the Bengaluru airport and a number of motorsport enthusiasts in the metropolis, the ₹100-crore resort, planned with a wellness centre and a golf course on 50 acres, is bound to bring a large number of tourists," Regional Director (Tourism) B. Eswariah told the publication.

He added that an amusement park would also be developed in the second phase and the entire project would aid in generating employment opportunities for as many as 150 to 200 people from the region.

The racing track will also be used by automobile manufacturers for testing purposes. Reportedly, even though the F3 circuit racing places a limit on the speed of the car to 250 kmph but it would be equipped with straights and high-speed corners along with an elevation of up to 40 meters.



The Tourism Department has submitted a proposal to the central government to give its nod for the Rayalaseema Heritage Circuit in Anantapur-Kurnool-Kadapa districts. The circuit would cover Lepakshi and Tadipatri temples, Penukonda and Gooty forts in Anantapur; Belum Caves, Mahanandi, and Ahobilam in Kurnool district, and Gandikota fort and canyon in Kadapa.



