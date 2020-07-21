Sports

All India Football Federation Makes Women's Team Mandatory For Club License Registration

India is set to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup next year and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022, giving momentum to women’s football in the country.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 July 2020 2:08 PM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Indian Football Team/Twitter, India Today

As part of its commitment to the growth of women's football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has made it mandatory for clubs to have a women's team as part of the licensing criteria, the sports body's general secretary Kushal Das said on Saturday, July 18.

"In our licensing criteria, we have put in a criteria for the clubs that they must have a women's team. Although it's not in the A or B level, at least it's a beginning," Das said in an AIFF release.

"Hopefully, like our youth development program, which started off slowly, then picked up pace and is now doing quite well, the same thing will happen with women's football and more and more clubs will field teams in our national competition – the Hero IWL(Indian Women's League)" he added.

"I think clubs should realise that women's football is a very important area. There is a lot of focus from the federation on women's football. I think the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2021 will help (in that regard) as will the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022," Das said.

"But, the clubs should understand that it is important to focus on women's football and have a team playing in the Hero IWL," he added.

The IWL completed its fourth edition in the 2019-20 season and saw 12 teams compete in the final round.

Also Read: Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender Model In Sports Illustrated, Creates History

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

