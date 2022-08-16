All India Football Federation Suspended By FIFA Over 'Undue Influence From Third Parties'

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect amid the "undue influence from third parties", the governing body of world football announced on Monday (August 15).

This suspension also implies that the upcoming Under-17 women's World Cup 2022, which is set to be hosted by India between October 11 and 30, cannot be held in the country as planned.

AIFF Sunpended By FIFA

Earlier in May, the Supreme Court of India disbanded the AIFF and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF's constitution and conduct polls that have been pending for almost 18 months.

As a response, the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA had sent a team led by AFC general secretary Windsor John to meet with the Indian football stakeholders and had laid down a roadmap for the AIFF to amend its statutes by July end once again and subsequently conclude elections by September 15.

The AIFF elections, earlier conducted by FIFA Council member Praful Patel, were set to be conducted by December 2020 but were postponed due to an impasse over amendments to its constitution, reported The Indian Express.

Elections Needed ASAP

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA stated in its official release on Monday.

Earlier in August, the Indian court ordered elections to be carried out promptly and stated that the elected committee would then be an interim body for three months.

FIFA also added that it is in constant contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and hopes for a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.

As per the FIFA statutes, member federations must be free from political and legal interference in their respective nations. FIFA has earlier suspended other national associations over identical cases.

