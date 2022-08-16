All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
All India Football Federation Suspended By FIFA Over Undue Influence From Third Parties

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

All India Football Federation Suspended By FIFA Over 'Undue Influence From Third Parties'

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  16 Aug 2022 5:06 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

This suspension also implies that the upcoming Under-17 women's World Cup 2022, which is set to be hosted by India between October 11 and 30, cannot be held in the country as planned.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect amid the "undue influence from third parties", the governing body of world football announced on Monday (August 15).

This suspension also implies that the upcoming Under-17 women's World Cup 2022, which is set to be hosted by India between October 11 and 30, cannot be held in the country as planned.

AIFF Sunpended By FIFA

Earlier in May, the Supreme Court of India disbanded the AIFF and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF's constitution and conduct polls that have been pending for almost 18 months.

As a response, the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA had sent a team led by AFC general secretary Windsor John to meet with the Indian football stakeholders and had laid down a roadmap for the AIFF to amend its statutes by July end once again and subsequently conclude elections by September 15.

The AIFF elections, earlier conducted by FIFA Council member Praful Patel, were set to be conducted by December 2020 but were postponed due to an impasse over amendments to its constitution, reported The Indian Express.

Elections Needed ASAP

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA stated in its official release on Monday.

Earlier in August, the Indian court ordered elections to be carried out promptly and stated that the elected committee would then be an interim body for three months.

FIFA also added that it is in constant contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and hopes for a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.

As per the FIFA statutes, member federations must be free from political and legal interference in their respective nations. FIFA has earlier suspended other national associations over identical cases.

Also Read: Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Finally Recedes Below Danger Mark As Nearly 7,000 Evacuees Seek Shelter, Food

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
All India Football Federation (AIFF) 
FIFA 
Football 

Must Reads

Problem-Solving Strategy! This Venture Is Fixing Potholes In 15 Minutes With Automated Machine
Maharashtra: Largest Tribal Health Surveillance Project 'BLOSSOM' To Kickstart In 18 Villages Of East Vidarbha
GST Collection Making Records! Is Higher Revenue Indicating Economic Or Inflation Growth?
Mops, Toilet Brushes Hanging Over Pizza Dough At Domino's Leaves Netizens Appalled: Do Food Outlets Maintain Hygiene Standards?
Similar Posts
CWG 2022: India Finishes Off In Style; PV Sindhu, Achanta Sharath Kamals Gold Takes Final Medal Tally To 61
Sports

CWG 2022: India Finishes Off In Style; PV Sindhu, Achanta Sharath Kamal's Gold Takes Final Medal...

The Logical Indian Crew
Meet Annu Rani, First Indian Female Javelin Thrower To Win Medal At Commonwealth Games
Sports

Meet Annu Rani, First Indian Female Javelin Thrower To Win Medal At Commonwealth Games

The Logical Indian Crew
Didnt Receive Any Help: CWG 2022 Medallist Divya Kakran Tags Delhi CM In Strongly-Worded Twitter Post
Sports

'Didn't Receive Any Help': CWG 2022 Medallist Divya Kakran Tags Delhi CM In Strongly-Worded Twitter...

The Logical Indian Crew
CWG 2022: Indias Chase For Gold Continues On Day 9 As Athletes Clinched 14 Medals, Including 3 Gold
Sports

CWG 2022: India's Chase For Gold Continues On Day 9 As Athletes Clinched 14 Medals, Including 3

The Logical Indian Crew
CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik Bag Gold For India
Sports

CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik Bag Gold For India

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X