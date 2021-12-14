Ajay Singh Clinches 3rd Gold For India In Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Ajay Singh wins India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship here in the men 81kg category. Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch 147kg on Sunday night.

Singh Becomes Third Weightlifter To Qualify For CWG 2022

According to the reports in the Indian Express, Singh became the third Indian Weightlifter to qualify for next years Commonwealth in Birmingham. Before him, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli(73kg) have already qualified for the CWG 2022 after winning gold in their respective competition.

#Weightlifting Update#IND 🇮🇳 secures 2 more medals at Senior Commonwealth 🏋️‍♀️🏋️‍♂️Championships 2021 with #AjaySingh winning GOLD 🥇in Men's 81kg with Total lift of 322kg (147kg+175kg) & #PopyHazarika winning SILVER 🥈 in Women's 59kg with Total lift of 189kg (84kg+105kg)



As per the rules, the gold winners directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG, while the rest can make it to the game through rankings.



Women Cliched Medal In 71kg Category

On December 13, both Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi won a silver and a bronze, respectively, in the Women's 71kg category with total lifts of 211kg (90+121) and 209kg (90+119). Furthermore, Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).

