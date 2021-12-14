All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ajay Singh Clinches 3rd Gold For India In Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Photo Credit: Twitter/SAI Media

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Ajay Singh Clinches 3rd Gold For India In Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  14 Dec 2021 8:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

With this, Indian weightlifter Aja Singh also secured a spot for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ajay Singh wins India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship here in the men 81kg category. Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch 147kg on Sunday night.

Singh Becomes Third Weightlifter To Qualify For CWG 2022

According to the reports in the Indian Express, Singh became the third Indian Weightlifter to qualify for next years Commonwealth in Birmingham. Before him, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli(73kg) have already qualified for the CWG 2022 after winning gold in their respective competition.

As per the rules, the gold winners directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG, while the rest can make it to the game through rankings.

Women Cliched Medal In 71kg Category

On December 13, both Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi won a silver and a bronze, respectively, in the Women's 71kg category with total lifts of 211kg (90+121) and 209kg (90+119). Furthermore, Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).

Also Read: 7.3 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Hazardous Tsunami Waves Possible

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Weightligfting 
Commonwealth 
Weightlifter Ajay Singh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X