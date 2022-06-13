All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Incredible! Son Of Tailor Bags First Gold For Jammu And Kashmir In Cycling At Khelo India Youth Games

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Khelo India, Wikimedia

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Incredible! Son Of Tailor Bags First Gold For Jammu And Kashmir In Cycling At Khelo India Youth Games

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Jammu and Kashmir,  13 Jun 2022 9:35 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Adil Altaf, despite financial constraints, has won the gold medal for the Boys 70Km road race in Khelo India Youth Games. This is the first-time gold in cycling for Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Adil Altaf, son of a tailor, has made history for Jammu and Kashmir. He has won the first cycling gold medal in Khelo India Youth Games. He secured victory on Saturday morning in the Boys 70Km road race. Earlier, he already won Silver in a 28Kms individual time trial. His father is a tailor in Srinagar who effortlessly powered his son for cycling.

Altaf, in his childhood, used to cycle around the crowded lanes of Lal Bazar in central Kashmir's Srinagar gate. Cycling was part of Altaf's everyday chores, picking or dropping up materials for his father. He had to ward off the challenge posed by more fancied cyclists, including Sidhesh Patil (Maharashtra) and Arshad Faridi of Delhi.

A Big Win For Tailor's Son

Altaf's father worked double shifts to get a suitable cycle for his son for the preparation. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir congratulated Altaf on his victory and for bringing J&Ks name into the hall of fame, reported News18. Altaf, after his win, commented, "This is a big moment for me. I came here confident of doing well. The gold is a bonus and a huge confidence booster for me."

Altaf's Cycling Journey

Altaf's family claims that when he was 15 years old, he took part in a cycling competition for the first time organised by his school, Kashmir Harvard. In the competition, he showed his potential and seriousness for the sport.

After he started winning a local cycling competition, the State Bank of India sponsored an MTB bike worth 4.5 lakh to Altaf. The 18-year-old cyclist has been preparing for the Khelo India Youth Games for the past six months at NIS Patiala.

Also Read: Ahmedabad: Long Queues At Gas Stations After Fake Rumours Of Pumps Remaining Shut Go Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Khelo India 
Adil Altaf 
Cycling 

Must Reads

Old Video Circulated With Claim Of Hindu Workers Being Deported From Qatar After Nupur Sharma Controversy
No, This Video Of 'Hindus Pelting Stones' Is Not From Recent Kanpur Communal Violence
In Violence-Hit Kanpur, Hindu Youth Donates Blood To Save Mother Of Muslim Jawan Posted In J&K
National Sewing Machine Day: This 91-Yr-Old Sewist From Kerala Proves Age Is Just A Number
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X