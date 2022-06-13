Incredible! Son Of Tailor Bags First Gold For Jammu And Kashmir In Cycling At Khelo India Youth Games

Adil Altaf, son of a tailor, has made history for Jammu and Kashmir. He has won the first cycling gold medal in Khelo India Youth Games. He secured victory on Saturday morning in the Boys 70Km road race. Earlier, he already won Silver in a 28Kms individual time trial. His father is a tailor in Srinagar who effortlessly powered his son for cycling.



Altaf, in his childhood, used to cycle around the crowded lanes of Lal Bazar in central Kashmir's Srinagar gate. Cycling was part of Altaf's everyday chores, picking or dropping up materials for his father. He had to ward off the challenge posed by more fancied cyclists, including Sidhesh Patil (Maharashtra) and Arshad Faridi of Delhi.

A Big Win For Tailor's Son

Altaf's father worked double shifts to get a suitable cycle for his son for the preparation. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir congratulated Altaf on his victory and for bringing J&Ks name into the hall of fame, reported News18. Altaf, after his win, commented, "This is a big moment for me. I came here confident of doing well. The gold is a bonus and a huge confidence booster for me."

Altaf's Cycling Journey

Altaf's family claims that when he was 15 years old, he took part in a cycling competition for the first time organised by his school, Kashmir Harvard. In the competition, he showed his potential and seriousness for the sport.

After he started winning a local cycling competition, the State Bank of India sponsored an MTB bike worth 4.5 lakh to Altaf. The 18-year-old cyclist has been preparing for the Khelo India Youth Games for the past six months at NIS Patiala.

