India's 16-Yr-Old Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess Open, Remains Unbeaten Through 9 Rounds

India's 16-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won the title in the Norway Chess Open and finished with 7.5 points from unbeaten nine games. The Group A event was being held on the sidelines of the top-tier classical event involving Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand.

The Indian Grandmaster, who is on a high after becoming runners-up in the Chessable Masters on the Champions Chess Tour a few weeks ago, beat compatriot IM V Praneeth in the ninth and final round on Friday, June 10.

Top Upcoming Chess Player

Praggnanandhaa, the top seed in the event, enhanced his reputation as one of the top upcoming chess players as he added another feather to his cap. He finished one point ahead of his nearest rivals, Israeli women International Master (IM) Marsel Efroimski and IM Jung Min Seo of Sweden, who shared the second place, News18 reported.

In the Chessable Masters, Pragg lost to China's World No 2 Ding Liren in the two-day two matches final in the tiebreak, having fought back after losing in the first match to level scores before losing in the blitz playoffs.

It was an incredible performance from a 16-year-old school kid who had defeated some top players, including World No. 1 Carlsen, in the event.

Viswanathan Anand Finishes Third

Viswanathan Anand showed he still had a lot of fights despite cutting back on his schedule as he came third in the Norway Chess 2022, one of the strongest classical chess events in the last two years.



In the final round on June 10, Anand beat Norway's Aryan Tari, winning their mini-match in an Armageddon game after their classical encounter had ended in a draw. The former had to win the final round and hope that his rivals were held to draw to bag the title. However, he didn't take the risk in the classical game and went for a quick draw.



Anand bagged the third spot with 14.5 points behind World Champion Magnus Carlsen (16.5 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (15.5 points).



In the last round, Carlsen got the better of Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria in the tiebreaker game, while Mamedyarov was held to a draw by compatriot Taimour Radjabov as he emerged the winner in the tiebreak, meaning Mamedyarov could not bridge the one-point gap that they had before the final round.

