All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indias 16-Yr-Old Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess Open, Remains Unbeaten Through 9 Rounds

Image Credits: Twitter, Pixabay

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

India's 16-Yr-Old Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess Open, Remains Unbeaten Through 9 Rounds

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  11 Jun 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The Indian Grandmaster, who is on a high after becoming runners-up in the Chessable Masters on the Champions Chess Tour a few weeks ago, beat compatriot IM V Praneeth in the ninth and final round on Friday, June 10.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India's 16-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won the title in the Norway Chess Open and finished with 7.5 points from unbeaten nine games. The Group A event was being held on the sidelines of the top-tier classical event involving Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand.

The Indian Grandmaster, who is on a high after becoming runners-up in the Chessable Masters on the Champions Chess Tour a few weeks ago, beat compatriot IM V Praneeth in the ninth and final round on Friday, June 10.

Top Upcoming Chess Player

Praggnanandhaa, the top seed in the event, enhanced his reputation as one of the top upcoming chess players as he added another feather to his cap. He finished one point ahead of his nearest rivals, Israeli women International Master (IM) Marsel Efroimski and IM Jung Min Seo of Sweden, who shared the second place, News18 reported.

In the Chessable Masters, Pragg lost to China's World No 2 Ding Liren in the two-day two matches final in the tiebreak, having fought back after losing in the first match to level scores before losing in the blitz playoffs.

It was an incredible performance from a 16-year-old school kid who had defeated some top players, including World No. 1 Carlsen, in the event.

Viswanathan Anand Finishes Third

Viswanathan Anand showed he still had a lot of fights despite cutting back on his schedule as he came third in the Norway Chess 2022, one of the strongest classical chess events in the last two years.

In the final round on June 10, Anand beat Norway's Aryan Tari, winning their mini-match in an Armageddon game after their classical encounter had ended in a draw. The former had to win the final round and hope that his rivals were held to draw to bag the title. However, he didn't take the risk in the classical game and went for a quick draw.

Anand bagged the third spot with 14.5 points behind World Champion Magnus Carlsen (16.5 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (15.5 points).

In the last round, Carlsen got the better of Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria in the tiebreaker game, while Mamedyarov was held to a draw by compatriot Taimour Radjabov as he emerged the winner in the tiebreak, meaning Mamedyarov could not bridge the one-point gap that they had before the final round.

Also Read: 'Historians Only Focussed On Mughals, Time To Present History In Its True Form': Amit Shah


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa 
Chess 
Norway Chess Open 
Viswanathan Anand 

Must Reads

'Are You The Collector!'Meet IAS Priyanka Shukla, Who Quit Her Job As MBBS Doctor To Answer This Taunt
Meet These Women Artists Who Embraced Art Of Sustainability To Produce Eco-Friendly, Handmade Products
India's 16-Yr-Old Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess Open, Remains Unbeaten Through 9 Rounds
Risk Of Repeating 1970s Stagflation, Warns World Bank's Latest Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X