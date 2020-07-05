Zoya Khan Becomes India's First Transgender Operator Of Common Service Centre In Gujarat

Reethu Ravi
Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.
In a first, Zoya Khan has been appointed as the first transgender person operating a Common Service Centre (CSC) from Gujarat's Vadodara to provide telemedicine consultation.
The Common Service Centres (CSC), formed under the Digital India programme, are access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare schemes, financial assistance, educational assistance and agriculture services, and a slew of services in rural and remote areas.
Through the telemedicine services, patients can get consultation through video calling from their nearest centre.
"Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC works with Telemedicine consultation," Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet on Saturday, July 4.
"Her vision is to support transgender community by making them digitally literate, and helping them find better opportunities," he added.
Zoya, a resident of Vadodara told ANI, "My training is underway but eventually I would like to learn about all the government schemes and plans to help the poor as well as the people of my community."
According to Asif Khan Pathan, District Manager, CSC Vadodara, there are over 3.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) under CSC scheme of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology across India.
"As the country is changing, I thought of involving a transgender to be a VLE in CSC with the support of my colleagues. Zoya, being the first in her community would be involved in the banking and education sectors," Pathan said.
