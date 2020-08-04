Chef Vikas Khanna Turns Hero, Provides Meals, Essentials To Millions Hit By COVID-19

Chef Vikas Khanna, who has distributed 25 million meals across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is now planning to provide essential rations and supplies to 10 million street vendors and their families hit by the pandemic.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the 48-year-old Michelin-star chef and author has coordinated a massive food distribution drive from his home in Manhattan.

"We are securing ration and are planning about 10 million meals around the country for street vendors, who actually hold the true heritage of Indian food in their hands," Khanna told PTI.

Khanna said that he was moved by the plight of street vendors, whose source of income and livelihood has been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

"Street vendors have been among the most important thread of society and provide food to millions of daily labourers. They have uplifted each other through the years. That is the power of street vendors. My next mission is to help these street vendors," he said.

"The street vendors are hopeful that once restrictions are lifted and the crisis is over, their businesses can resume. They are just hanging by a thread. The pandemic is an unprecedented crisis and it is far from over. But we cannot give up," he added.

With the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the renowned chef has distributed rations, meals and essential supplies to a number of orphanages, old-age homes, leprosy centers, widow ashrams, Mumbai's Dabbawalas, boatmen and craftsmen in Varanasi, and to migrant workers and hundreds of thousands of people in need across over 135 cities in India.

"As per our list, we have crossed 135 cities, but there are many villages whose names we are unaware of. So, the actual number would be much bigger," Khanna was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Close to 50 leading brands, public and private organisations, as well as individuals, have partnered with Khanna in his 'Feed India' initiative. Khanna said that he hopes more people and companies will join his efforts to help the street vendors.

"It is important to stay positive in these difficult times but it it also good to help out right now. This is the true moment where individual strength is displayed. We are all holding hands and we can actually make this work. It is time for the country to come together," Khanna said.

Meanwhile, Khanna reached the milestone of having distributed 25 million meals across India amid the pandemic on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 3. The star chef dedicated the milestone to India's legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar. He added that his mother listened to Mangeshkar's songs on the radio after working long hours, running and managing banquets in Amritsar.

"Today on Raksha Bandhan, we crossed 25 Million Meals across India in 4 months. I dedicate this moment to our National Treasure, LATA DIDI. My bond with her and family is very special. She is my spiritual sister, guide and someone whom I look up to. She blesses me with her voice when I research, train, write, cook, serve or create new art in isolation," Khanna wrote on Instagram.