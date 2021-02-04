Sisters from Faridabad Make India Proud, Selected for European Girls Mathematical Olympiad

They say achievers are made with relentless hard work, self-belief and determination. Their values reflect in their accomplishments. This year, India's top brains are all set to represent India internationally at the EGMO (European Girls Mathematical Olympiad). Out of the four, the two sisters Anushka Aggarwal and Gunjan Aggarwal who study at Vedantu have made the country and their mentors at Vedantu equally proud. Vedantu not just celebrates their achievements but also the benchmark that they have set for themselves at such a young age.



Unlike previous years, it is the first time India will send a team of four members instead of two or three. Anushka Aggarwal who is preparing for the JEE entrance at Vedantu has already won a Bronze medal at the EGMO. As an experienced team lead from India, she will be using her past experience not just mentor other candidates but to also strategize better. Her sister, Gunjan, on the other hand, is a student of Junior Science Olympiad Classes at Vedantu. This is the first time when two real sisters shall jointly represent India at EGMO.

Speaking on the Pride of Vedantu, Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics says "Having dreams is one thing but taking action to implement those dreams into reality is another. We are proud and honoured to see sisters Anushka & Gunjan Aggarwal as part of the prestigious European Girls Mathematical Olympiad for Children. Congratulations on their incredible achievement, and I wish them good luck!"

Adding to it, the proud father of the sisters expressed how Vedantu enabled the learning experience even during the pandemic when students and educators otherwise were struggling with the offline systems.