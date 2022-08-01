Meet Varun Agarwal, The Entrepreneur Who Is Helping People Achieve Success One Question At A Time!
India, 1 Aug 2022 7:59 AM GMT
Showcasing his journey in creating a change, under its initiative #EkDeshEkShaan, Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates Varun, the pride of changing India.
Traditionally, most Indian parents lean towards fields such as engineering, medicine, or accounting when it comes to their child's career choice. This has led to the rise of countless ed-tech startups that prepare Indian students to excel in such fields. But what happens when a child's interest lies in creative fields such as fashion, music or filmmaking? What happens when questions related to the creative fields are left unanswered? There is a good chance that the child might lose interest, and the opportunity to see where their capabilities genuinely lie is lost.
In order to move forward in life and achieve great success, it is important to remember never to stop asking questions. Taking this thought further to help millions of young minds and enable them to follow their dreams, Varun Agarwal, a serial entrepreneur, began his ed-tech platform, Mento. The platform offers creative courses conducted by industry experts who help make questions the key to success. Stemming from his own interests and journey of becoming a filmmaker, author and entrepreneur, Varun's platform assists people to achieve success one question at a time!
Showcasing his journey in creating a change, under its initiative #EkDeshEkShaan, Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates Varun, the pride of changing India. It is inspirations like Varun who, through their work, are changing India's trajectory and building a new society that will one day take India to an even greater height. The brand hopes that many more get inspired by Varun's life journey, contribute to society, and guide the country to the heights of success.
Like Varun's story, Maruti Suzuki Alto, under their initiative #EkDeshEkShaan, is spotlighting the stories of the trailblazers from across the country who are bringing pride to the nation by achieving pioneering feats and creating new hope for the future. The Logical Indian applauds the brands' efforts for bringing attention to stories of people who are taking the world by storm and whose spirit makes the essence that is the foundation our country stands upon!