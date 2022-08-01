Meet Varun Agarwal, The Entrepreneur Who Is Helping People Achieve Success One Question At A Time!

Traditionally, most Indian parents lean towards fields such as engineering, medicine, or accounting when it comes to their child's career choice. This has led to the rise of countless ed-tech startups that prepare Indian students to excel in such fields. But what happens when a child's interest lies in creative fields such as fashion, music or filmmaking? What happens when questions related to the creative fields are left unanswered? There is a good chance that the child might lose interest, and the opportunity to see where their capabilities genuinely lie is lost.



In order to move forward in life and achieve great success, it is important to remember never to stop asking questions. Taking this thought further to help millions of young minds and enable them to follow their dreams, Varun Agarwal, a serial entrepreneur, began his ed-tech platform, Mento. The platform offers creative courses conducted by industry experts who help make questions the key to success. Stemming from his own interests and journey of becoming a filmmaker, author and entrepreneur, Varun's platform assists people to achieve success one question at a time!