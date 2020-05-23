Get Inspired

Vaishno Devi Shrine Serves Sehri, Iftar To 500 Quarantined Muslims During Ramzan

Around 500 Muslims are quarantined at the Aashirwad Bhawan, which was converted into a quarantine centre in March.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   23 May 2020 7:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-23T17:43:21+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: Hindustan Times

In an exemplary show of communal harmony, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra has been preparing sehri and iftar to the Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan during the holy month of Ramzan.

"In the month of Ramazan, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been working overnight to provide sehri and iftar to our Muslim brethren in the morning and the evening," Chief executive officer of the board Ramesh Kumar told Hindustan Times.

"We are running a quarantine centre at Aashirwad Bhawan, which has a capacity of 500 beds. Since it's the holy month of Ramzan and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been bringing back its residents from different parts of the country, we converted Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra into a quarantine centre in the month of March," Kumar added.

Kumar further said that most of the people who were brought to Aashirwad Bhawan are labourers, who are fasting during the month of Ramzan, which prompted them to provide them with sehri and iftar every day.

Furthermore, the shrine board has also been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the people quarantined in other government facilities in Katra. The board has spent nearly 80 lakh for providing food to the need in various quarantine centres since March 20. They have also spent around 1.5 crore in aiding the COVID-19 response.

Also Read: COVID-19: Manipur Govt Sets Up Dedicated Quarantine Centres For Transgenders

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

