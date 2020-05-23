Vaishno Devi Shrine Serves Sehri, Iftar To 500 Quarantined Muslims During Ramzan

In an exemplary show of communal harmony, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra has been preparing sehri and iftar to the Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan during the holy month of Ramzan.



"In the month of Ramazan, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been working overnight to provide sehri and iftar to our Muslim brethren in the morning and the evening," Chief executive officer of the board Ramesh Kumar told Hindustan Times .

Around 500 Muslims are quarantined at the Aashirwad Bhawan, which was converted into a quarantine centre in March.

"We are running a quarantine centre at Aashirwad Bhawan, which has a capacity of 500 beds. Since it's the holy month of Ramzan and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been bringing back its residents from different parts of the country, we converted Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra into a quarantine centre in the month of March," Kumar added.



Kumar further said that most of the people who were brought to Aashirwad Bhawan are labourers, who are fasting during the month of Ramzan, which prompted them to provide them with sehri and iftar every day.

Furthermore, the shrine board has also been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the people quarantined in other government facilities in Katra. The board has spent nearly ₹80 lakh for providing food to the need in various quarantine centres since March 20. They have also spent around ₹1.5 crore in aiding the COVID-19 response.