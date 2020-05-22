Vadodara Cops Turn Cooks To Feed Poor, Turn Police Station Into Community Kitchen

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, police officials in Vadodara, Gujarat have turned cooks to feed the poor and the homeless. The officials have also turned the city police headquarters into a community kitchen to prepare food daily.



"During our regular patrolling, we saw many homeless going hungry and that was when the idea of starting police kitchen struck us. We roped in eight women cops who began cooking food daily at city police headquarters after finishing their duty hours," Saroj Kumari, DCP (administration and HQ), told The Times Of India.

At first, the cops contributed their own money to buy groceries. The officials were unsure how to sustain the kitchen as it required funds to feed hundreds of people daily. But, as the word of the police kitchen spread, citizens soon started chipping in with groceries and vegetables.

"Some citizens of Sanskarinagri donated either groceries or money to the police instead of celebrating their birthday parties or anniversaries. In fact, now all the groceries used in our kitchen come from people. We are now running a community kitchen," Kumari said.

The officials prepare food for nearly 600 people daily and distribute it in the evening. The food is cooked by the lady cops, who then pack it and visit different areas for distributing it.

"We never thought that people would donate so graciously for our initiative. We will continue feeding the poor till the lockdown is in effect," Kumari added.