US School Librarian Uses Drones To Deliver Books To Students Stuck At Home Due To COVID-19

Concerned about students being unable to access books due to stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a librarian in Virginia is delivering books to their homes using drones.



Kelly Passek, a middle school librarian, collaborated with Wing, the drone service from Google's parent company Alphabet, to deliver library books to students in Christiansburg's Montgomery County Public School district.

"I'm always trying to come up with ways to get library resources into the hands of my students and thought this would be an excellant way to do that," Passek told CNN.

"With quarantining and social distancing and our move to remote learning, it became even more important to find a way to get kids these reading materials while social distancing."