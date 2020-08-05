Haryana's Pradeep Singh Emerges Tops 2019 UPSC Exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the list of successful candidates on Tuesday with Pradeep Singh emerging as topper. Hailing from Sonipat, Haryana, Pradeep Singh has been previously working as an IRS (Indian Revenue Services) officer and it was his fourth attempt.



"It is like a dream come true. It is a pleasant surprise for me. I always wanted to be an IAS officer. I would like to work for the deprived sections of society," Singh told PTI.

At the moment, he is undergoing training at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad. His father worked as a former village head in Haryana.

"A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services," as per the official statement of UPSC

Congratulations to all successful candidates of Civil Services Exam, 2019 declared by #UPSC.

Welcome to the Civil Services Family and getting to realise your dreams and aspirations for a better and stronger India. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) August 4, 2020

According to UPSC, "Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category,"



The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government. For 11 candidates, the result has been kept withheld.

The second and third position has been bagged by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma respectively. UPSC will release the mark sheet of candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Exam within 15 days from the date of declaration of results.

UPSC has declared the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the written exams held in September 2019. The interviews were held in February-August, 2020.

"Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos.011- 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543." the Commission said.

