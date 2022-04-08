Bas Socho Aur #ChalPado: Shivangi Bagthariya, The Runaway Bride Who Hustled To Achieve Her Dreams!

Today, women worldwide are standing up to the status quo, asking hard questions and getting the job done to follow their dreams. Even with changing times, it is still found very unusual in India when a woman does something out of the box to pave paths for themselves. One such out of the box story was of the runaway bride, Shivangi Bagthariya.
When the picture of a bride on Uber Moto making her way through the traffic took over social media, everyone in the country debated whether the woman in the viral picture was on her way to her wedding or running away from it. Nobody could have imagined that it was neither.
While dressed for her wedding, Shivangi Bagthariya swiftly made her way through traffic, aced her exam and made it back in time to get married. Taking inspiration from Shivangi's story, Uber, through its film, acknowledges the many go-getters like the runaway bride, who hustle every day to achieve their dreams even if it means taking out some time on her wedding day to take an exam. The brand aims to inspire all to create an India where everyone can follow the paths they pave for themselves.
Lack of access to reliable and affordable transportation shouldn't be something that should hold people back from achieving their dreams. Uber is helping address these everyday commute challenges and empowering resilient aspirers to choose their own path by ensuring every route is available for them to reach their dreams. The Logical Indian applauds the brand's efforts to help change the status quo by making everyday transportation accessible.