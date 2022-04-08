Bas Socho Aur #ChalPado: Shivangi Bagthariya, The Runaway Bride Who Hustled To Achieve Her Dreams!

Today, women worldwide are standing up to the status quo, asking hard questions and getting the job done to follow their dreams. Even with changing times, it is still found very unusual in India when a woman does something out of the box to pave paths for themselves. One such out of the box story was of the runaway bride, Shivangi Bagthariya.



When the picture of a bride on Uber Moto making her way through the traffic took over social media, everyone in the country debated whether the woman in the viral picture was on her way to her wedding or running away from it. Nobody could have imagined that it was neither.