Bas Socho Aur #ChalPado: The Inspiring Story Of A Man Who Risked His Career To Fulfil His Duty!

Get Inspired
Bas Socho Aur #ChalPado: The Inspiring Story Of A Man Who Risked His Career To Fulfil His Duty!

India,  20 April 2022 3:15 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-21T17:03:14+05:30check update history

If equipped with the proper means, one can be empowered to do much more without compromises, which police officer Aakash Gaikwad did!

Indians are no strangers to the heavy congestion on roads. Last-mile connectivity isn't the most convenient. People have to wait for hours and hours to reach one point to the other, making it extremely difficult to commute, especially during an emergency or when having an important meeting, or both at the same time. If equipped with the proper means, one can be empowered to do much more without compromises, which police officer Aakash Gaikwad did!

When a 14-year-old girl undergoing open-heart surgery needed blood, and no one could reach the hospital due to Cyclone Nisarga, the unassuming and selfless police officer Aakash Gaikwad stepped up to donate blood and save the girl's life. Inspired by this real-life incident, Uber, through its film from the new campaign Bas Socho Aur #ChalPado, shows how a young man chose Uber Moto to effortlessly move through traffic and made his way to donate blood to a friend's father and returned in time for his interview. The young man fulfilled his duty and chose kindness and success without risking his job interview!

Like this young man, millions of Indians every day choose Uber Moto to overcome challenges such as heavy traffic. Through reliable and affordable mobility services such as Uber Moto, the brand enables everyone to be there on time for their loved ones or an important occasion in their life. Why pick between dreams and duty when you can choose both? All one has to do is Bas Socho Aur #ChalPado just like Aakash did!

Carrying out good deeds for others shouldn't mean compromising on your own dreams. Uber is paving the way for resilient aspirers to challenge their challenges and achieve their dreams. The Logical Indian appreciates the brand's efforts to help make everyday transportation accessible and help millions of Indians realise their true potential and productivity.
Suggest Correction
