Tom Hanks Sends Heart-Felt Letter To 8-Yr-Old Australian Boy Bullied For His Name 'Corona'

In a heartwarming incident, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks sent a letter and a corona-brand typewriter to an eight-year-old boy Corona De Vries, who was being bullied for his name in Queensland, Australia.

The boy had penned a letter to the Hollywood star and his wife - Rita Wilson - when he came across the news that the couple had contracted coronavirus.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," the boy wrote. "Are you OK?"

Hanks and Wilson had been in quarantine on the Gold Coast for more than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 before returning home in the US.

The boy from Gold Coast in Queensland, was bullied by his schoolmates for his name.

The boy loved his name 'Corona' until people started calling him 'coronavirus' amid the pandemic, pushing him into agony, he added in his letter.

Things became surreal when the little boy received a gift at his doorstep. Inside the wrapped box there was a vintage typewriter and a typewritten letter from Tom Hanks.

"It's awesome, because it's so old it must have belonged to someone before they gave it to Tom Hanks," De Vries told Australian news media Nine News.

In the heartening letter, Hanks wrote, "Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!"

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown," the double Oscar winner added.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you," the letter read. "Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back."

He signed off quoting, "P.S. You got a friend in ME!"

The typewriter is a corona brand antique, which Hanks had taken with him into the isolation ward at Gold Coast University Hospital after he was infected.