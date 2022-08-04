All section
This Media Entrepreneur Is On A Mission To Tell The Uncommon Inspiring Stories Of The Common Men!

Get Inspired
This Media Entrepreneur Is On A Mission To Tell The Uncommon Inspiring Stories Of The Common Men!

4 Aug 2022

From being an engineering dropout to having her own startup Shruti is keen on sending out a strong message to all

Every day we watch, read or hear stories that have an impact on our lives, be it positive or negative. Some stories even have the power to lift one's spirit and inspire one to do remarkable things. It is these stories that encourage people to get out of their comfort zone and do things that have a meaningful impact on their lives or the world. If only we take note of the positive stories around us, can we be motivated to do extraordinary things! With this focus, entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi began ChaaiPani, an online media platform that works on publishing inspiring, positive and solution-oriented stories for intelligent readers.

In today's time, where sensationalism rules the media system, there is a dire need to bring out positive stories of change. With ChaaiPani, Shruti focuses on telling the uncommon inspiring stories of the common men and hopes that the powerful storytelling would bring communities together to do good, enable collaborations and bring about positive changes. Illustrating Shruti's successful journey, Maruti Suzuki Alto, under its initiative #EkDeshEkShaan, celebrates the woman who has elevated the nation's pride by becoming an inspiration herself.


From being an engineering dropout to having her own startup that spreads positive vibes and inspires numerous people, Shruti is keen on sending out a strong message to all who need motivation. Currently, ChaaiPani creates content in the categories of social impact, entrepreneurship, innovation, inspiring personal narratives, art and culture and important news. Through the platform, she hopes to inspire people to do something remarkable, fight against all odds and prevail because it is these positive stories that make #EkDeshEkShaan.

Like Shruti, there are many more across the country who, with their humble origins, are creating change by doing something impactful and bringing pride to the nation. It is these people who are taking the country in a new direction. To celebrate the spirit of these people that makes India #EkDeshEkShaan, Maruti Suzuki Alto is spotlighting the stories of the trailblazers who are crossing boundaries of land and tradition and creating a new identity and hope for the future. The Logical Indian applauds the brand's efforts for bringing attention to stories of people whose spirit makes the essence that is the foundation our country stands upon!
