This Media Entrepreneur Is On A Mission To Tell The Uncommon Inspiring Stories Of The Common Men!

Every day we watch, read or hear stories that have an impact on our lives, be it positive or negative. Some stories even have the power to lift one's spirit and inspire one to do remarkable things. It is these stories that encourage people to get out of their comfort zone and do things that have a meaningful impact on their lives or the world. If only we take note of the positive stories around us, can we be motivated to do extraordinary things! With this focus, entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi began ChaaiPani, an online media platform that works on publishing inspiring, positive and solution-oriented stories for intelligent readers.

#EkDeshEkShaan, celebrates the woman who has elevated the nation's pride by becoming an inspiration herself. In today's time, where sensationalism rules the media system, there is a dire need to bring out positive stories of change. With ChaaiPani, Shruti focuses on telling the uncommon inspiring stories of the common men and hopes that the powerful storytelling would bring communities together to do good, enable collaborations and bring about positive changes. Illustrating Shruti's successful journey, Maruti Suzuki Alto , under its initiative, celebrates the woman who has elevated the nation's pride by becoming an inspiration herself.









From being an engineering dropout to having her own startup that spreads positive vibes and inspires numerous people, Shruti is keen on sending out a strong message to all who need motivation. Currently, ChaaiPani creates content in the categories of social impact, entrepreneurship, innovation, inspiring personal narratives, art and culture and important news. Through the platform, she hopes to inspire people to do something remarkable, fight against all odds and prevail because it is these positive stories that make #EkDeshEkShaan.

