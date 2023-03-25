Shikhar Dhawan Foundation And Royal Enfield United For Miles For Smiles!

People continue to explore inventive and inspiring ways to do their part in serving the community and building a better world. Recently, we witnessed a remarkable partnership that aimed at making a positive impact and helping bring some joy to the less fortunate. Royal Enfield and Shikhar Dhawan Foundation teamed up to organise a 'Miles for Smiles' campaign to spread joy and happiness.

In view of the National Tourism Day, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF) and Royal Enfield’s CSR and Sustainability arm, the Eicher Group Foundation (EGF), hosted a ride, inviting the Indian motorcycling community, including Shikhar Dhawan himself, in honour of the betterment of the community. On the 28th and 29th of January 2023, over 500+ motorcyclists united in Amritsar, Delhi, and Agra rode with their bike engines roaring and distributed much-needed supplies to impoverished schools, orphanages, blind schools, and other resource-deprived nearby villages benefitting 10000+ people.

Dr. Kanika Dewan, Director of Impact & Strategy at SDF, shared the thought behind the 'Miles for Smiles' initiative, "It was conceptualized with the intent of marking World Tourism Day 2023 and showcasing the idea of responsible travel and giving back to society while exploring beautiful locations across the northern belt of India. The campaign was designed to contribute to the betterment of underprivileged communities by harnessing the power of compassion and altruism." Through this partnership between Royal Enfield and the SDF, the motorcycling community came together to use their collective passion for travel to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.



Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian cricketer who founded SDF in March 2022, has been transforming lives positively and was a key member of this inspiring collaboration. Putting light on what keeps him going in this philanthropy journey, he said, "The mission to eradicate hunger, poverty, and illiteracy is daunting, but the satisfaction of making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need far outweighs any personal gain. The immeasurable impact on the lives of people is what motivates me to keep going, day after day." Indeed, the 'Miles for Smiles' campaign demonstrates how collective philanthropic efforts can make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Left to right- Dr. Kanika Dewan (Director at SDF), Shikhar Dhawan (Founder of SDF) and Amitesh Shah (CEO of Da One Group)



Dr. Kanika, who was involved closely in the planning and execution of the campaign, told us that in just a week, the 'Miles for Smiles' campaign was planned, designed, and executed with meticulous attention to detail. This endeavour was a true test of determination and skill that pushed the team’s creativity and effort to ensure the seamless on-ground implementation of this magnificent mission. She shared, "All the unanticipated challenges were overcome with grace and grit, making this initiative a true showcase of the human spirit at its best."

In the initiative, various supplies were handed out to support the community, including sewing machines to aid women in earning a living. For the visually impaired and disabled, walking sticks and wheelchairs of superior quality were given. Art kits, hygiene kits, and ration kits were also provided. Additionally, two bio-toilets were set up at tourist locations in Delhi.

While talking about sharing special moments with people, Amitesh Shah, CEO of Da One Group (an initiative by Shikhar Dhawan for sports education and training), shared, “when we started the foundation a year ago, we aimed at bringing a change in society, inculcating habits and the nature of welfare in people and this campaign showcased how we have successfully done so. The ride in itself was an experience, a convoy of people, on the road with all weather and conditions determined to reach their goal point to help another community, marking the unity in community moment.”





Shikhar also shared that his vision for the foundation's future is to create a movement that will inspire and empower the youth to take charge and drive change across the country. The idea is to build a robust network of young volunteers who will dedicate their time, energy, and resources towards making India a better and happier place to live.



Isn’t it amazing to witness such collaborative efforts where the team strives to bring prosperity and happiness worldwide! The Logical Indian applauds such initiatives, examples of what can be accomplished with creativity and kindness. Not only does it enhance and empower the lives of people in marginalised communities, but it also inspires others to take action and make a positive difference as well. We will keep supporting you, SDF!