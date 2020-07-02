Get Inspired

Security Guard In Scotland Holds Umbrella Over Dog Despite Getting Wet Himself, Wins Hearts

Since being shared three days ago, the image has gathered 1.5 lakh 'likes' and more than 20,000 'retweets' on Twitter.

2 July 2020
Image Credit: Crisp Rat/Twitter

An image that is viral on social media is winning hearts across the globe- a security guard outside a Morrisons supermarket outlet in Glasgow, Scotland, holding his umbrella over a dog despite getting wet himself.

The image was tweeted by one Mel Gracie, which shows the security guard holding a black umbrella over a dog as it sits patiently for its owner to finish shopping.

The security guard, identified as Ethan Dearman, has won the hearts of netizens with his act of compassion.

Later, the dog was identified as Freddie, and his owner David Cherry, upon seeing the viral picture, posted a picture of Freddie when he was a pup, writing: "Thanks to security man @dearmanethan for putting the umbrella over Freddie when it started to rain! So kind! He's always so nice to my brother Stuart, my Dad and our Freddie!Here's Freddie when he was a puppy!"

