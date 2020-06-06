Get Inspired

RPF Constable Runs Behind Train With Milk For Baby; Left Usain Bolt Behind, Says Piyush Goyal

The Railway Ministry in a statement said the constable showed humanity and courage by running behind a moving vehicle and provided the packet of milk to the lady in the coach.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   6 Jun 2020 4:40 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: ANI_HindiNews

An RPF (Railway Police) Force constable has been lauded after he ran behind a moving train to give a packet of milk to a four-month-old baby.

"RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav, 33, demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child," News18 quoted a statement from the railway ministry as saying.

On May 31, Sharif Hashmi and her husband Haseen Hashmi were travelling in a Shramik Special train with their child from Belgaum to Gorakhpur, when the baby began to try. They were unable to get milk at any of the previous stations.

Sharif then asked the constable for help.

Yadav immediately went to buy a packet of milk from a shop outside the Bhopal Railway station. However, by the time he came back, the train had begun to move.

"The constable showed his humanity and courage by running behind a moving vehicle and provided the packet of milk to the lady in the coach," the statement said.

CCTV cameras at the railway platform recorded the entire incident. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal praised Yadav and announced a cash reward for him.

Tweeting a video on services provided by the Indian Railways, Goyal wrote: "Rifle in one hand and milk in another - How Indian Railways left Usain Bolt behind".

Also Read: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Uses Domestic Flight Tickets Entitled To Him To Send 33 Migrants Home

