Redefining Education: The EPIC Approach to Real-World Learning

Have you ever come across a school that holds its lessons in a paddy field? Or one that teaches children the ins and outs of banking by the time they’re eight? Or a school which runs its own full-fledged web magazine? If not, then you’re in for quite the eye-opener!

In 1979, Pink Floyd released ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, arguably one of the first protest songs aimed squarely at the educational system. A young journalist, Biswajit Jha, shared similar sentiments as he grew up in the quiet village of Rajganj in North Bengal. From a young age, he was a bit of a maverick, rebelling against the rigid structure of the Indian educational system.

After completing his master's in journalism, Biswajit embarked on a career in Bhopal, eventually landing a well-paid role as the Sports Editor at Zee News in Delhi. His wife, Dr. Sanjukta Saha, also hailing from North Bengal, earned a doctorate in economics and was a professor of economics and management at IMS Delhi, drawing a similarly attractive salary.

By 2013, the couple decided it was high time to return to their roots and address the educational gaps in North Bengal. What emerged from their efforts was EPIC Public School in Cooch Behar—a school where students receive a well-rounded education through innovative teaching methods. More importantly, the institution instils values such as empathy and compassion, especially with programmes targeted towards rural communities.

As Director, Mr. Jha explains, “I’m thoroughly disillusioned with the current education system. It’s all theory and exams, and very little hands-on experience, which leaves most graduates woefully unprepared for the real world. Unemployment rates for educated individuals are shockingly higher than for the uneducated. Real education, in my opinion, comes from practical experience—something you retain for life.”

He also mentions “In today’s world, with information at our fingertips, cramming facts is pointless. What we need is real-life, hands-on experience. This lack of practical learning is why many graduates struggle to find jobs. Ironically, the more educated you are, the less employable you seem to become.”

At Epic Public School, they are changing the game with their unique Approach, focusing on innovation and problem-solving. They are teaching life skills—from entrepreneurship to household chores—so they’re ready to face the real world. It’s not just about getting good marks; it’s about fostering independent thinkers and creators who can solve future problems faced by the world.

