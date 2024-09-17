All section
Redefining Education: The EPIC Approach to Real-World Learning
Writer: Eshaan Sanjay Patil
I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.
India, 17 Sep 2024 7:26 AM GMT
Editor : Anurag Mazumdar
Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.
Have You Ever Come Across a School That Holds its Lessons In a Paddy Field?
Have you ever come across a school that holds its lessons in a paddy field? Or one that teaches children the ins and outs of banking by the time they’re eight? Or a school which runs its own full-fledged web magazine? If not, then you’re in for quite the eye-opener!
In 1979, Pink Floyd released ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, arguably one of the first protest songs aimed squarely at the educational system. A young journalist, Biswajit Jha, shared similar sentiments as he grew up in the quiet village of Rajganj in North Bengal. From a young age, he was a bit of a maverick, rebelling against the rigid structure of the Indian educational system.
After completing his master's in journalism, Biswajit embarked on a career in Bhopal, eventually landing a well-paid role as the Sports Editor at Zee News in Delhi. His wife, Dr. Sanjukta Saha, also hailing from North Bengal, earned a doctorate in economics and was a professor of economics and management at IMS Delhi, drawing a similarly attractive salary.
By 2013, the couple decided it was high time to return to their roots and address the educational gaps in North Bengal. What emerged from their efforts was EPIC Public School in Cooch Behar—a school where students receive a well-rounded education through innovative teaching methods. More importantly, the institution instils values such as empathy and compassion, especially with programmes targeted towards rural communities.
As Director, Mr. Jha explains, “I’m thoroughly disillusioned with the current education system. It’s all theory and exams, and very little hands-on experience, which leaves most graduates woefully unprepared for the real world. Unemployment rates for educated individuals are shockingly higher than for the uneducated. Real education, in my opinion, comes from practical experience—something you retain for life.”
He also mentions “In today’s world, with information at our fingertips, cramming facts is pointless. What we need is real-life, hands-on experience. This lack of practical learning is why many graduates struggle to find jobs. Ironically, the more educated you are, the less employable you seem to become.”
At Epic Public School, they are changing the game with their unique Approach, focusing on innovation and problem-solving. They are teaching life skills—from entrepreneurship to household chores—so they’re ready to face the real world. It’s not just about getting good marks; it’s about fostering independent thinkers and creators who can solve future problems faced by the world.
This CBSC affiliated school has introduced EPIC Approach, an educational philosophy centred on developing critical thinking, creativity, and self-reliance through experiential learning. The life skills programme equips students with entrepreneurship, communication, financial literacy, and even basic home maintenance, ensuring they are well-prepared for whatever the future throws at them. Their vision is to foster independent thinkers and innovators who can tackle real-world problems.
So, what exactly is the EPIC Approach?
The EPIC Farming Club
In today's corporate-driven world, children seldom have the opportunity to connect with their roots. With this in mind, EPIC launched a farming club where students learn the basics of organic farming, develop organic pesticides, and receive hands-on training in growing food. This gives students an appreciation for healthy, sustainable eating and respect for farmers. This initiative even bagged EPIC the prestigious Telegraph School Award.
The EPIC Life Skills Lab
EPIC is shaking up the traditional education model by helping students apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios, rather than simply cramming for exams. For instance, they teach students how to handle basic banking procedures, file police complaints, and even train them in plumbing and electrical work. This approach is laying the foundation for Gen Z to become not only employees but also entrepreneurs.
The EPIC Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab
This invention lab encourages students to cultivate an innovative mindset, helping them understand science beyond their textbooks and how it applies to everyday life. The young creators are coming up with innovative projects and solutions to our daily life problems. Students are also being trained to become future entrepreneurs so that they can establish their own ventures when they go out of the school.
The EPIC Creative Club
Young minds are naturally creative and imaginative, but they need proper guidance to hone their talents. EPIC runs theatre camps where renowned professionals teach students the basics of acting, along with regular creative writing classes to help them express themselves in writing. The school even has its own online magazine, epicwords.in, where students publish stories, articles, and reports. This magazine is entirely run by the students and teachers of Epic Public School.
EPIC Public Speaking and Communication Club
As Biswajit Jha believes that verbal communication is more important than written, he wants his students to be verbally good communicators to take on the real world challenges. Recognising the importance of communication, EPIC set up a public speaking club that trains students in verbal communication, complementing their writing skills. This ensures they grow into well-rounded individuals who can face life’s challenges head-on.
Epic Compassion Club
In a world where compassion is becoming increasingly rare, EPIC has adopted a tribal village called Mendabari. There, they provide alternative education for children, running free training classes, a library, a computer centre, and even a football and dance academy. This initiative fosters mutual learning, allowing EPIC students to develop empathy and care for others, while the children of Mendabari gain access to world-class infrastructure and education.
It’s clear that through the EPIC Approach, Dr. Sanjukta Saha and Biswajit Jha along with their team are nurturing a generation that’s ready to lead with knowledge, compassion, and real-world skills.
Writer : Eshaan Sanjay Patil,
Editor : Anurag Mazumdar,
Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil