Pearls Of India: A Tribute To The Padma Shri Awardee, Late D Prakash Rao, And His Acts Of Goodness!

Education is an opportunity that enables society and its people to be empowered and prosperous. However, even today, millions of children living in slums in India are out of school. These children often lose out on getting an education as they engage in labour to support their parents and escape poverty. Over the years, many good Samaritans have worked towards imparting the deserving education to the children living in slums. One of these Samaritans was the late Shri D Prakash Rao, a tea-seller from Cuttack, Odisha. If selflessness had a face, it would have looked like the late Shri D Prakash Rao, an incredible man who invested half of his income in providing free education and food to slum and orphaned children.

Prakash Rao was only seven-years-old when he started working at his father's tea stall. He left his education mid-way to help his family. He continued to run the tea stall for the next five decades for a living. Throughout his life, Rao had yearned to complete his education. Every day, looking at children begging on the streets or getting caught stealing, Rao realised he didn't want the same fate for children from similar backgrounds, so he decided to help the children near his area.



To change the trajectory of the lives of these children, Rao set up a school named "Asha O' Ashwasana" ("Hope & Consolation"), where most of the students were children of rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners, etc. With his meagre earnings selling tea, he ran the school and refused to accept donations. The school has educated hundreds of children and transformed their lives for the better. For his noble act of goodness, he was conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri.





