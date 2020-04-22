Corona Warrior: 98-Yr-Old Woman From Punjab Stitches Masks For The Needy

Every day, she wakes up early in the morning and stitches masks from 8 am to 4 pm for those who cannot afford it. Lauding her efforts, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called her the "strongest corona warrior" of Punjab. "The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way," the CM tweeted.

The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way. Thank you @BBCPunjabi pic.twitter.com/poNOZ3fuQe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 21, 2020

Even though Dhaliwal has a blurry vision in one eye, it doesn't stop her from making masks every day. Her daughters-in-law and grandchildren also support her in her cause to provide masks for free to the needy.

"Several vegetable sellers in our area were not wearing masks. We told them to wear it to protect themselves from the coronavirus but they said they could not afford it. Then we decided to stitch masks and give it to them free of cost," Amarjit Kaur, Dhaliwal's daughter-in-law was quoted as saying by NDTV. The Punjab government has made wearing masks mandatory in the state. As of Wednesday, April 22, the state has reported 245 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this, 39 have recovered and 16 have died. Also Read: Bengal Teacher Climbs Tree To Tackle Internet Woes To Teach Children Amid Lockdown

Undeterred by her age and blurry vision, 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal from Punjab's Moga, is stitching masks for the poor.