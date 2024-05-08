PlumbexIndia 2024 Begins With An Innovative Showcase Of Plumbing And Water Technologies In Mumbai
Writer: Surabhi Jayaramaiah
India, 8 May 2024 1:22 PM GMT
Editor : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
Creatives : Surabhi Jayaramaiah
PlumbexIndia 2024 Will Feature A Comprehensive Display Of Plumbing And Water Technologies
Caption - WAC Manual being launched at the Plumbex Exhibition.
From left to right: Amish Mehta, Chapter Chairman -IPA Mumbai Chapter Chandra Shekhar Gupta, IPA National Vice President, Ar. Vilas Avachat, President, IIA (Indian Institute of Architects), Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President, Hari Babu, President, NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council), Clement Camenha, Ambassador of Angola, Ar. Sarosh Wadia, President IIID ( Institute of Indian Interior Designers)
Caption - Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman NAREDCO addressing the audience during Plumbex India Inaugural Session.
Over the next three days, PlumbexIndia 2024 will feature a comprehensive display of plumbing and water technologies. A major exhibition highlight is foreign buyers from Africa in collaboration with the Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Objective of Plumbex
PlumbexIndia, organized by IPA, is a flagship event that brings together stakeholders from across the plumbing and water industry. The exhibition serves as a showcase for the latest innovations, technologies, and products in water management, sanitation, and plumbing solutions. With the support of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and AICTE, PlumbexIndia 2024 aims to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations among industry players, policymakers, and academia.
Plumbex features over 200 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of products, including pipes and fittings, drainage solutions, pumps, metering devices, building automation systems, and more
The first day also featured a symposium on "Building Resilience: Enhancing Water Security through Comprehensive Water Audits," which addressed the importance of comprehensive water audits in fortifying water security and promoting sustainability in infrastructure.
Over the next two days, there will be innovative product launches and Live Demonstrations. An excellent opportunity to engage with hands-on demonstrations to experience the latest technologies in action. Connect with peers, collaborators, and potential partners to foster new relationships and collaborations.