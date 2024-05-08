image All section
The Logical Indian Crew

PlumbexIndia 2024 Begins With An Innovative Showcase Of Plumbing And Water Technologies In Mumbai

Surabhi Jayaramaiah

Writer: Surabhi Jayaramaiah

Surabhi Jayaramaiah

Surabhi Jayaramaiah

India,  8 May 2024 1:22 PM GMT

Editor : Eshaan Sanjay Patil 

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Creatives : Surabhi Jayaramaiah

Surabhi Jayaramaiah

Surabhi Jayaramaiah

PlumbexIndia 2024 Will Feature A Comprehensive Display Of Plumbing And Water Technologies

Caption - WAC Manual being launched at the Plumbex Exhibition.



From left to right: Amish Mehta, Chapter Chairman -IPA Mumbai Chapter Chandra Shekhar Gupta, IPA National Vice President, Ar. Vilas Avachat, President, IIA (Indian Institute of Architects), Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President, Hari Babu, President, NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council), Clement Camenha, Ambassador of Angola, Ar. Sarosh Wadia, President IIID ( Institute of Indian Interior Designers)

Mumbai, India – April 25, 2024 – PlumbexIndia 2024, the premier exhibition dedicated to plumbing and water technologies, encompassing Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings, Water Treatment Plants, Drainage solutions, Pumps, Sewage Treatment Plants, Valves, Water Filtration Plants and Rainwater Harvesting solutions commenced today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Running from April 25th to April 27th, this event is set to unveil the latest innovations and trends shaping the water, sanitation, and plumbing industry.
Supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), PlumbexIndia 2024 was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries including Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO and Founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group. Also present were His Excellency Mr. Clement Camenho, the Ambassador of Angola, Architect Vilas Avachat, President of IIA, G. Hari Babu, President of NAREDCO, and Architect Sarosh Wadia, National President of IIID.
During the inaugural session, significant publications and codes were released by the International Plumbing Association (IPA). Notable releases included the Water Audit Council (WAC) Manual, aimed at guiding built environments in conducting water audits, and the reference Course Material for IPA's Plumbing Curriculum, in response to AICTE's directives. Additionally, the Water Efficient Products - India Guide, focusing on the use of water-efficient plumbing products, was unveiled.


Caption - Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman NAREDCO addressing the audience during Plumbex India Inaugural Session.

Over the next three days, PlumbexIndia 2024 will feature a comprehensive display of plumbing and water technologies. A major exhibition highlight is foreign buyers from Africa in collaboration with the Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Objective of Plumbex

PlumbexIndia, organized by IPA, is a flagship event that brings together stakeholders from across the plumbing and water industry. The exhibition serves as a showcase for the latest innovations, technologies, and products in water management, sanitation, and plumbing solutions. With the support of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and AICTE, PlumbexIndia 2024 aims to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations among industry players, policymakers, and academia.

Plumbex features over 200 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of products, including pipes and fittings, drainage solutions, pumps, metering devices, building automation systems, and more

The first day also featured a symposium on "Building Resilience: Enhancing Water Security through Comprehensive Water Audits," which addressed the importance of comprehensive water audits in fortifying water security and promoting sustainability in infrastructure.

Over the next two days, there will be innovative product launches and Live Demonstrations. An excellent opportunity to engage with hands-on demonstrations to experience the latest technologies in action. Connect with peers, collaborators, and potential partners to foster new relationships and collaborations.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Surabhi Jayaramaiah
,
Editor : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
,
Creatives : Surabhi Jayaramaiah
PlumbexIndia 2024
Plumbing and water technologies
Mumbai
Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings
Water Treatment Plants
Drainage solutions
Pumps
Sewage Treatment Plants
Valves
Water Filtration Plants
Rainwater Harvesting solutions
Jio World Convention Centre
Ministry of Jal Shakti
All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)
Niranjan Hiranandani
Hiranandani Group
His Excellency Mr. Clement
Camenho
Ambassador of Angola
Architect Vilas Avachat
President of IIA
G. Hari Babu
President of NAREDCO
Architect Sarosh Wadia
National President of IIID
International Plumbing Association (IPA)
Water Audit Council (WAC) Manual
Water-efficient products
Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Building Resilience
Water Security
Comprehensive Water Audits
Infrastructure Sustainability
Symposium
Live Demonstrations
Product launches
X