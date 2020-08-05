Patna: Mother Parts With 3-Yr-Old Son To Prepare For UPSC, Secures 90th Rank

Setting an example that marriage is no bar to pursue one's professional dreams, Anupama Singh, has secured 90th rank in the Civil Services Examination 2019, conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), results of which were declared on Tuesday, August 4.



According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 32-year-old from Patna is also a doctor by profession and got married in 2013.

"I have practiced at government hospitals for three years. In 2018, I decided to resign so that I can concentrate on my preparation," Singh told the media.

Talking about her decision to part from her son and move to Delhi, she said, "My son Anay was 3-year-old when I decided to move to Delhi for preparation. Parting away from my son was the most difficult job I had to do."

"Study after marriage and kids is tougher than pre-marriage phase. There is a responsibility on one's shoulder and emotional bond with kid. Unfortunately, my mother and father-in-law was no more, so my husband took care of my son in my absence. My sister-in-law moved to Ranchi specially to look after my son," she added.

She enrolled herself in a private coaching institute after moving to Delhi in 2018. As she was living alone, she dedicated all her time to studying.

"After classes, I used to read books, newspapers, magazines and prepare notes. I used to interact with my son over video call. I missed a phase of his childhood and his firsts activities. But instead of thinking to return leaving preparation halfway, I used to think that I should focus to achieve target soon for getting back home. Maybe this was the reason I cleared exam in the first attempt," she said.

She returned home in September 2019 and her son, Anay is 5 years old now.

"My sacrifice paid off today. I can proudly share my UPSC-cracking-story with my son when he grows up," she added.

A resident Patna's Kankarbhagh, Singh completed her Class 10 from Mount Carmel High School in 2002. While she graduated in MBBS in gynaecology from Patna Medical and College Hospital in 2011, she completed her Master of Surgery(MS) from Banaras Hindu University in 2014.

After working for two years in the medical field, Singh realised that there is a need for transformation in the healthcare system, which prompted her to take up civil services.

"As a doctor, I was treating patients but improving poor medical system was not in my hand. I wanted to make government medical facilities better and stronger for public and this thought triggered me to get in civil services," she said.