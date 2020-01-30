They say where there is a will there is a way! Living up to these immortal lines, Palam Sports Club is breaking both records and stereotypes today. Run by Ajay and Neelam Sahu, this Kabaddi club has in its name numerous accolades including being the only club in India to have produced 13-14 International Kabaddi players. But the glory of success is not quite found without having to tread through a path full of adversities. At least it was so for Neelam, a physical education teacher from Delhi!

Haryana is a beautiful state in India that houses a number of extraordinarily strong women. But sometimes, the manacles of stereotypical norms restrict them from achieving the optimal. Steering clear of gendered predicaments, Sita, a coach of Palam Sports Academy is one name from the state who has not just played in several states and national games but has also dedicated herself to training young talents at Neelam Sahu's club in Delhi.

Neelam Sahu along with her husband, Ajay, decided to open a hostel with limited resources to train young girls from impoverished backgrounds who lacked proper training facilities otherwise. Her determination for a hundred per cent result made her take one of the most important decisions that were to house these children. The journey to Palam Sports Club hostel came with its own set of challenges. Impending issues in the form of financial constraints, lack of sprawling space, decent accommodation, the security of girls, sufficient diet, pieces of equipment, shoes, mats etc hurled from all sides. "Honestly, we had nothing", says Neelam Sahu.

Today, Palam Sports Club is one of the only clubs in the country that is reputed for its virtue of discipline. Many students of the club as Ajay puts it, are remarked as the top players in the country and at least 12 girls from the club have represented India in the international games. However, basic needs that no athlete should worry about still remains a major roadblock for the longest time.

These circumstantial quandaries were such that they did not have not enough rooms or a decent house with basic facilities. In the words of Neelam, "The landlord would often be reluctant to keep so many girls simply because they may use more water. As a result, I had to tell my own girls to use less water because if we were to be thrown out, where would I keep the kids." However, she soon beams up to say that despite the challenges on all fronts, performance remained her key priority.

The glory that the club has brought to the country and has supported impoverished children in the face of adversity to make something out of their lives certainly deserves more. Therefore, Housing.com stepped up to surprise the club members with one of the most beautiful surprises that liberated them of one year worth of housing cost. This one of a kind initiative by the brand fuels the wings of these aspiring young players to soar higher.





The Logical Indian lauds the courage and spirit of Neelam Sahu who shows how to write history even in the face of hopeless. The saga of Palam Sports Club is sure to inspire the generation to come. We stand by the initiative taken by Housing.com for not just being the oasis of strength to these children but also enabling the success.