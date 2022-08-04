All section
Meet The Pakistani Woman Food Delivery Agent Who Is Inspiring Others With Her Story

Image Credits: LinkedIN

Others/World,  4 Aug 2022 9:08 AM GMT

Fizza Ijaz was in for a surprise when she ordered food from KFC and got it delivered to her by a woman delivery agent. Posting about this delightful surprise on her social media handle, the story of the delivery woman from Pakistan is now winning hearts.

Meerab, hailing from Youhanabad in Pakistan's Lahore, is a student attending a course in fashion designing by the day and working as a delivery agent for the fast food chain KFC in the evening. Food delivery is one of those services which predominantly employ men. It was uncommon to see a woman do door-to-door food deliveries, and Meerab from Pakistan is doing her bit to bring this notion down.

The Story That Went Viral

Fizza Ijaz, a marketing manager at Unilever, ordered from the fast food chain KFC on an evening and was taken by surprise to have her order delivered by a woman delivery agent. Delighted to have seen a woman enter this line of profession, she decided to chat with her for a few minutes to understand the backstory, reported the Indian Express. As per her post on LinkedIn, here's what we know about Meerab, the woman delivery agent hired at KFC Lahore.

Hailing from a small town in Lahore, Meerab is a passionate Fashion Designing undergraduate who took up the night duty of delivering food from KFC to cover her educational expenses. The income that she derives from this part-time occupation also supports her family income and her mother's medical requirements.

She has big dreams ahead of her and hopes to launch her own fashion brand after her graduation. Until then, she intends to proudly remain a delivery rider for three years and earn her bread. A good portion of Meerab's college fee is funded by the KFC Education Foundation, which has been providing financial aid for their "resilient restaurant employees" who go through several hardships.

"More power to her! May we see more Pakistani girls riding off to adventures their heart's desire!"

read Fizza's post, which has now reached and impacted thousands of people. With over 55,000 reactions and thousands commenting, the story of this woman delivery agent has caused a ripple effect. Many netizens who were touched by her story have come forth, offering academic and professional guidance along with financial aids.

Also Read: Creating Opportunities! Over 700 Women To Receive Vocational Training Under UP's Skill Development Mission

Pakistan 
Women Empowerment 
Food delivery 
KFC 

