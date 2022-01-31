Inspirational! Orphan Girl Who Lived Off Begging At Patna Train Station Now Runs A Cafe

An inspiring story comes from Patna, where a girl was abandoned as a child at Patna Railway Station but was adopted by a beggar couple and spent her childhood begging. She has now completed her education and is also running a cafeteria in the city. The girl name is Jyoti, and she is 19-years-old and is still unaware of her parents.

She started begging together with the beggar couple who adopted her during her childhood. On several occasions, when she earned a tiny amount of money through bargaining, she would start picking up garbage.

An Inspiring Journey

She always wanted to get an education. Her childhood went into begging, but her desire to get an education was always on her mind. She saw a ray of hope in her life when the Patna district administration decided to help her through a volunteer organisation Rambo Foundation, reports India.com.

After joining the Rambo Foundation, she pursued her studies and passed her matriculation examination. She also received training in Madhubani paintings at Upendra Maharathi Institute. With her hard work and determination, she received the job of running a cafeteria. Presently, Jyoti runs the cafe during the day and studies in her free time. She aspires of making a career in the Marketing field and is pursuing her studies through open school learning.



The story of Jyoti tells us that every child deserves to fulfil their dreams, and they deserve to get an education and lead a life of pride and dignity.



