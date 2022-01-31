All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Inspirational! Orphan Girl Who Lived Off Begging At Patna Train Station Now Runs A Cafe

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Get Inspired
The Logical Indian Crew

Inspirational! Orphan Girl Who Lived Off Begging At Patna Train Station Now Runs A Cafe

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Remote Intern

She is a trainee journalist at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media in Print stream. She has graduated from Home Science with specialization in Development Communication and Extension from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. She likes reporting, writing, copyediting amongst others.

See article by Anwesha Singh

Bihar,  31 Jan 2022 9:24 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-31T16:59:36+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Found as an abandoned child near Patna railway station, Jyoti was adopted by a beggar couple and spent her childhood days begging. However, the 19-year-old is now successfully running a cafe in Patna.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An inspiring story comes from Patna, where a girl was abandoned as a child at Patna Railway Station but was adopted by a beggar couple and spent her childhood begging. She has now completed her education and is also running a cafeteria in the city. The girl name is Jyoti, and she is 19-years-old and is still unaware of her parents.

She started begging together with the beggar couple who adopted her during her childhood. On several occasions, when she earned a tiny amount of money through bargaining, she would start picking up garbage.

An Inspiring Journey

She always wanted to get an education. Her childhood went into begging, but her desire to get an education was always on her mind. She saw a ray of hope in her life when the Patna district administration decided to help her through a volunteer organisation Rambo Foundation, reports India.com.

After joining the Rambo Foundation, she pursued her studies and passed her matriculation examination. She also received training in Madhubani paintings at Upendra Maharathi Institute. With her hard work and determination, she received the job of running a cafeteria. Presently, Jyoti runs the cafe during the day and studies in her free time. She aspires of making a career in the Marketing field and is pursuing her studies through open school learning.

The story of Jyoti tells us that every child deserves to fulfil their dreams, and they deserve to get an education and lead a life of pride and dignity.

Also Read: India Accounts For Over 50% Of World's New Leprosy Patients In 2020-21: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anwesha Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Patna 
Rambo Foundation 
Orphan girl 
Cafe 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X